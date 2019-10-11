finanzen.net
11.10.2019 14:05
Bewerten
(0)

E*TRADE Study Reveals Investors Turn Bearish as Negative Views on the Economy Increase Significantly

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. Results indicate increasingly bearish investor views:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005243/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

  • Bearish sentiment rose. Bearishness rose 11 percentage points since last quarter, to 50%.
  • Trade concerns loom large; recession concerns grow. Nearly half of investors think US trade tensions pose the biggest risk to their portfolios (47%), followed by recession (34%), and gridlock in Washington (24%). Recession concerns ticked up six percentage points since last quarter.
  • Majority think weve reached our peak. More than half of investors believe our economy has reached its peak (52%), up 16 percentage points since the beginning of the year.
  • And fewer give the economy a good grade. Nearly three out of five of investors would give our economy an "A or "B grade (58%), down 11 percentage points since last quarter.

"Investors are battling a myriad of headwindsbetween pockets of economic weakness, ongoing trade disputes, slowing global growth, a low interest rate environment, and, now, impeachment inquiries in Washington, said Mike Loewengart, VP of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "While these issues can cloud the outlook for investors, its times like these that a diversified portfolio can shine. Investors with holdings across fixed income and equities, various asset classes, and market caps can better weather periods of volatility.

The survey explored investor views on sector opportunities for the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • IT. The tech sector has experienced some volatility lately amid ongoing trade negotiations, and investors showing interest in this traditionally overvalued sector (47%) may be hunting for bargains.
  • Health care. Interest in health care ticked down five percentage points this quarter but remains a top choice among investors (43%). The sector is traditionally viewed as defensiveless affected by the ebbs and flows of the market.
  • Energy. The energy sector continues to appeal to investors (41%), as supply disruptions have caused a bounce in crude.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from October 1 to October 10 of 2019 among an online US sample of 902 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

About E*TRADE FINANCIAL and Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

The information provided herein is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation engages Dynata to program, field, and tabulate the study. Dynata provides digital research data and has locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please go to www.dynata.com.

Referenced Data

When it comes to the current market, are you?

 

Total

 

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Bullish

50%

61%

58%

46%

Bearish

50%

39%

42%

54%

Which of the following risks are you most concerned about when it comes to your portfolio? (Top 2)

 

Total

 

Q419

Q319

US trade tensions

47%

49%

Recession

34%

28%

Gridlock in Washington

24%

24%

Market volatility

22%

22%

Economic weakness abroad

20%

19%

Fed monetary policy

16%

19%

Flattening/inverted yield curve

11%

11%

Brexit

8%

8%

Other

5%

5%

Softening job market

4%

6%

Low inflation

3%

3%

None of these

3%

3%

What stage of the business cycle do you believe we are currently in?

 

Total

 

Q419

Q119

Expansion

19%

24%

Peak

52%

36%

Recession

24%

27%

Trough

4%

8%

Recovery

1%

5%

 

What grade would you give the current state of the US economy right now?

 

Total

 

Q419

Q319

Top 2 Box

58%

69%

A

16%

21%

B

42%

48%

C

32%

23%

D

8%

5%

F

2%

3%

What industries do you think offer the most potential this quarter? (Top three)

 

Q419

Q319

Q219

Q119

Q418

Information technology

47%

47%

44%

38%

49%

Health care

43%

48%

48%

50%

44%

Energy

41%

41%

48%

40%

42%

Utilities

32%

26%

27%

29%

23%

Financials

31%

35%

34%

36%

40%

Consumer staples

30%

25%

22%

30%

21%

Communication services

21%

23%

22%

23%

21%

Consumer discretionary

19%

18%

15%

17%

22%

Industrials

18%

21%

22%

20%

21%

Materials

17%

16%

19%

16%

17%

 

Nachrichten zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
RSS Feed
E*TRADE FINANCIAL zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
08.09.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
13.03.2017E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyUBS AG
19.12.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuySunTrust
22.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL BuyCompass Point
07.07.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL OverweightBarclays Capital
09.08.2019E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.11.2016E*TRADE FINANCIAL HoldSunTrust
22.10.2012E*TRADE FINANCIAL neutralCredit Suisse Group
14.09.2011E Trade Financial equal-weightBarclays Capital
21.04.2011E Trade Financial neutralCredit Suisse Group
12.03.2009E*Trade sell Citigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene E*TRADE FINANCIAL News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere E*TRADE FINANCIAL News
Werbung

Inside

Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Wirecard, Infineon, Continental
EUR/USD  Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - DAX gibt vor USA/China-Entscheid Vollgas
Royal Dutch Shell macht sich fit für die Zukunft
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf das offene Gap
Schwerpunkt der Woche - Nobelpreis geht an Batterie-Forscher
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur E*TRADE FINANCIAL-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Peer Group News

13:51 UhrAbertis und GIC kaufen 70% an Mexikos Mautstraßenbetreiber ROC
13:43 UhrInsider: Commerzbank arbeitet für mBank-Verkauf wohl mit Goldman Sachs zusammen
11:05 UhrGoldman Sachs (EPT) : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)
06:47 UhrVolkswagen: Gute Zahlen. Kaufempfehlung von Goldman Sachs und neues Kursziel
10.10.19HP stock falls after Goldman Sachs turns bearish
10.10.19Cisco stock falls after Goldman Sachs downgrade
10.10.19Goldman Sachs Group : Form 8.3 - Allergan PLC - Amendment
10.10.19Volkswagen: Ritterschlag von Goldman Sachs
10.10.19Goldman Sachs bringt Megvii-IPO ins Stottern
09.10.19Nektar's Shares Drop on Rating Downgrade by Goldman Sachs

News von

Wenn das Konto gesperrt ist  und die Bank nicht reagiert
So weichen Wohnungsbauer die Nicht-bei-mir-Mentalität auf
Das ist der unnötige Ur-Fehler vieler Sparer
Die Chinesen müssen und können auf Zeit spielen
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Das droht Sparern mit mehr als 100.000 Euro auf dem Konto einer deutschen Bank
Goldfans auf Schnäppchenjagd: Neue Münze stößt auf riesige Nachfrage
DAX: Vorläufig wieder stabil
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Anleger halten wegen Handelsgesprächen die Füße still
Steht uns bald Schlimmeres als die Finanzkrise bevor? Neue IWF-Chefin warnt vor einem Kollaps

Heute im Fokus

DAX steigt kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus -- SAP steigert Gewinn überproportional, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, Shop Apotheke, RATIONAL im Fokus

BMW steigert Absatz im September. Nike schließt Oregon Project. Renault setzt Generaldirektor Bolloré ab. E.ON-Chef Teyssen neuer Chefkontrolleur bei innogy - Birnbaum neuer Chef. Dyson gibt Pläne für Elektroauto auf. Johnson und Varadkar sehen möglichen Ausweg aus Brexit-Streit.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 40 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in Q3 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Warum kaufen Sie Zertifikate ?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:57 Uhr
DAX steigt kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus -- SAP steigert Gewinn überproportional, Chef tritt zurück -- HUGO BOSS mit Gewinnwarnung -- Handelsgespräche, Shop Apotheke, RATIONAL im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:12 Uhr
Lufthansa befördert im September rund 14 Millionen Fluggäste - Lufthansa-Aktie im Plus
Sonstiges
14:22 Uhr
ETF Sparplan unkompliziert und schnell
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC SE566480
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB