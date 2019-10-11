E*TRADE Study Reveals Investors Turn Bearish as Negative Views on the Economy Increase Significantly

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. Results indicate increasingly bearish investor views:

Bearish sentiment rose. Bearishness rose 11 percentage points since last quarter, to 50%.

"Investors are battling a myriad of headwindsbetween pockets of economic weakness, ongoing trade disputes, slowing global growth, a low interest rate environment, and, now, impeachment inquiries in Washington, said Mike Loewengart, VP of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "While these issues can cloud the outlook for investors, its times like these that a diversified portfolio can shine. Investors with holdings across fixed income and equities, various asset classes, and market caps can better weather periods of volatility.

The survey explored investor views on sector opportunities for the fourth quarter of 2019:

IT. The tech sector has experienced some volatility lately amid ongoing trade negotiations, and investors showing interest in this traditionally overvalued sector (47%) may be hunting for bargains.

The tech sector has experienced some volatility lately amid ongoing trade negotiations, and investors showing interest in this traditionally overvalued sector (47%) may be hunting for bargains. Health care. Interest in health care ticked down five percentage points this quarter but remains a top choice among investors (43%). The sector is traditionally viewed as defensiveless affected by the ebbs and flows of the market.

Interest in health care ticked down five percentage points this quarter but remains a top choice among investors (43%). The sector is traditionally viewed as defensiveless affected by the ebbs and flows of the market. Energy. The energy sector continues to appeal to investors (41%), as supply disruptions have caused a bounce in crude.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from October 1 to October 10 of 2019 among an online US sample of 902 self-directed active investors who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

Referenced Data

When it comes to the current market, are you? Total Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Bullish 50% 61% 58% 46% Bearish 50% 39% 42% 54%

Which of the following risks are you most concerned about when it comes to your portfolio? (Top 2) Total Q419 Q319 US trade tensions 47% 49% Recession 34% 28% Gridlock in Washington 24% 24% Market volatility 22% 22% Economic weakness abroad 20% 19% Fed monetary policy 16% 19% Flattening/inverted yield curve 11% 11% Brexit 8% 8% Other 5% 5% Softening job market 4% 6% Low inflation 3% 3% None of these 3% 3%

What stage of the business cycle do you believe we are currently in? Total Q419 Q119 Expansion 19% 24% Peak 52% 36% Recession 24% 27% Trough 4% 8% Recovery 1% 5% What grade would you give the current state of the US economy right now? Total Q419 Q319 Top 2 Box 58% 69% A 16% 21% B 42% 48% C 32% 23% D 8% 5% F 2% 3%

What industries do you think offer the most potential this quarter? (Top three) Q419 Q319 Q219 Q119 Q418 Information technology 47% 47% 44% 38% 49% Health care 43% 48% 48% 50% 44% Energy 41% 41% 48% 40% 42% Utilities 32% 26% 27% 29% 23% Financials 31% 35% 34% 36% 40% Consumer staples 30% 25% 22% 30% 21% Communication services 21% 23% 22% 23% 21% Consumer discretionary 19% 18% 15% 17% 22% Industrials 18% 21% 22% 20% 21% Materials 17% 16% 19% 16% 17%

