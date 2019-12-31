E*TRADE Study Reveals Parents Bank on Their Better Half for Financial Decisions

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced results from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly tracking study of experienced investors. As Valentines Day approaches, the study looked at how parent couples handle their financial decisions:

Parents exhibit trust in their partners investment knowledge. Three out of four parents think their partner is helpful in financial decision making (75%), compared to 73% of the total population.

They are also more likely to relinquish financial control to their partner.

But they can go rogue when its time for an investment decision.

Parent guilt is real when it comes to finances.Nearly two in five parents said they frequently felt guilty about making an investment decision without telling their partner (39%), compared to a quarter of the total population (26%).

"Children create a completely new set of financial obligations for couples, and its encouraging to see these complex decisions being made in stride, said Mike Loewengart, VP of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "With the mounting demands put on parents today, collaborating with their partner on financial decisions is critical to creating a financial strategy that works for their family, and potentially the opportunity to pass those habits down to the next generation. When it comes to family financial planning, parents should examine their entire financial picturefrom investments and college savings plans to mortgages and emergency funds. Understand your time horizon, risk tolerance, and financial goals to help plot a roadmap for the future.

Mr. Loewengart provided additional steps that parents may consider in planning for their familys future:

Surprise expenses aboundplan ahead. Building a family is certainly an exciting time but can come with unexpected expenses. Build an emergency fund by saving a little each weekthree to six months of living expenses is a good goal. Though it may be tempting to dip into that account, look but dont touchit will likely pay off in the long run.

Building a family is certainly an exciting time but can come with unexpected expenses. Build an emergency fund by saving a little each weekthree to six months of living expenses is a good goal. Though it may be tempting to dip into that account, look but dont touchit will likely pay off in the long run. Start saving for education now. The cost of education has skyrocketed in the last few decades, and with history as our guide tuition will likely only continue to rise. Fortunately, young parents have time on their side to start funding a dedicated education account for their children. And with the power of compounding, that investment can potentially lessen the burden of student loans for the next generation.

The cost of education has skyrocketed in the last few decades, and with history as our guide tuition will likely only continue to rise. Fortunately, young parents have time on their side to start funding a dedicated education account for their children. And with the power of compounding, that investment can potentially lessen the burden of student loans for the next generation. Consider working with a professional. While there are many digital tools and self-help resources out there, sometimes it can be too much to manage your households finances on your own. Given the complex financial needs of families, consider speaking with a certified financial planner or investment advisor to map out your investment goals and discuss strategies to help meet them.

Designate your retirement plan beneficiaries. Retirement saving should remain a core part of your investing plan, but dont underestimate the importance of designating a beneficiary for this account. Big life events, like having children, may affect your beneficiary choices, and updating a beneficiary is quick and easy. In fact, beneficiary designations are often included in the account opening process. Review your beneficiaries at least annually to make sure theyre consistent with your intentions.

About the Survey

This wave of the survey was conducted from January 1 to January 10 of 2020 among an online total US sample of 909 self-directed active investors, of which 301 are parents, who manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It was fielded and administered by Dynata. The panel is broken into thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.

Referenced Data

How helpful is your partner in financial decision making? Total W/ Kids Q119 2534 Top two box 73% 75% Very helpful 29% 21% Somewhat helpful 44% 54% A little helpful 21% 19% Not helpful 6% 6% Bottom two box 27% 25%

How comfortable are you with your partner making an investing decision without your input? Total W/ Kids Top two box 67% 75% Very comfortable 15% 18% Somewhat comfortable 52% 57% Somewhat uncomfortable 22% 17% Very uncomfortable 11% 8% Bottom two box 33% 25%

How often, if at all, do you make investing decisions that you do not inform your partner about? Total W/ Kids Top two box 34% 42% Always 5% 7% Frequently 29% 35% Sometimes 29% 34% Rarely 21% 14% Never 16% 10%

How frequently do you make investing decisions without telling your partner that you later felt guilty about? Total W/ Kids Top two box 26% 39% Always 5% 9% Frequently 21% 30% Sometimes 17% 25% Rarely 19% 13% Never 38% 23%

