E*TRADE Study Reveals Significant Rise in Bullish Sentiment

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) today announced results
from the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly
tracking study of experienced investors. Results show an increase in
positive investor sentiment as the market has steadily moved ahead from
December 2018 lows.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005190/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
-
Bullish sentiment returns. Bullishness rose 12 percentage
points since last quarter to once again represent the majority of
investors at 58 percent.
-
Investors believe theres more room for the bull market to run. Two-thirds
of investors say they think the bull market has a year or more to go
(66%), up seven percentage points from last quarter.
-
The majority gave the US economy a passing grade. Investors who
gave the economy an "A or "B grade rose 9 percentage points this
quarter, to 64%.
-
Volatility concerns remain. Investors who believe volatility
will stay the same was up by 8 percentage points from Q1.
"Its been a great start to the year for the market, said Mike
Loewengart, VP of Investment Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "While
economic data has shown some slowing, many encouraging data points
remain, particularly in the labor market. Investors have shown their
resilience and, at least for now, seem to have shrugged off growth
concerns from the Fed, as well as auxiliary geopolitical concerns from
Brexit, Iran, and Latin America. Hopes of a trade deal with China spring
eternal, and any clarity on that front could serve to further drive
investor confidence.
The survey also explored investor views on sector opportunities for the
second quarter of 2019:
-
Health care. Health care remains the top choice among investors
(48%) this quarter, as the sector is traditionally viewed as
non-cyclical amid global growth concerns.
-
Energy. Nearly half of investors (48%) see opportunity in the
energy sector amid crudes recent rally and after coming under
pressure at the end of 2018.
-
IT. Despite semiconductor weakness amid ongoing trade disputes,
IT holds its place at third this quarter with relatively attractive
valuations.
E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and
investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance.
To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools,
visit etrade.com.
For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the
company on Twitter, @ETRADE.
About the Survey
This wave of the survey was conducted from April 1 to April 11 of 2019
among an online US sample of 917 self-directed active investors who
manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a
margin of error of ±3.20 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It
was fielded and administered by Research Now. The panel is broken into
thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than
once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than
once a month). The panel is 60% male and 40% female, with an even
distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and age bands.
About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on
futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member
NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital
Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and
services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are
offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal
savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.
The information provided herein is for general informational purposes
only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance
does not guarantee future results.
E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G
© 2019 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.
E*TRADE Financial Corporation and Research Now are separate companies
that are not affiliated. E*TRADE Financial Corporation engages Research
Now to program, field, and tabulate the study. Research Now Group, Inc.
provides digital research data and has locations in the Americas,
Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please
go to www.researchnow.com.
|
Referenced Data
|
|
When it comes to the current market are you?
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Q219
|
|
Q119
|
|
Q118
|
|
Q117
|
Bullish
|
|
58%
|
|
46%
|
|
68%
|
|
64%
|
Bearish
|
|
42%
|
|
54%
|
|
32%
|
|
36%
|
|
How many years do you think we have left in the bull market?
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Q219
|
Q119
|
5+ years
|
|
5%
|
5%
|
34 years
|
|
24%
|
20%
|
12 years
|
|
37%
|
34%
|
The end is near
|
|
23%
|
32%
|
I dont know
|
|
11%
|
9%
|
|
What grade would you give the current state of the U.S.
economy right now?
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Q219
|
Q119
|
A
|
|
15%
|
14%
|
B
|
|
49%
|
41%
|
C
|
|
29%
|
32%
|
D
|
|
5%
|
10%
|
F
|
|
2%
|
3%
|
|
Over the next quarter, do you think volatility will...
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Q219
|
Q119
|
Greatly increase
|
|
9%
|
16%
|
Somewhat increase
|
|
45%
|
42%
|
Stay the same
|
|
41%
|
33%
|
Somewhat decrease
|
|
5%
|
9%
|
Greatly decrease
|
|
0%
|
0%
|
|
What industries do you think offer the most potential this
quarter? (Top three)
|
|
|
Q219
|
Q119
|
Q418
|
Q318
|
Q218
|
Health care
|
|
48%
|
50%
|
44%
|
41%
|
46%
|
Energy
|
|
48%
|
40%
|
42%
|
43%
|
41%
|
Information technology
|
|
44%
|
38%
|
49%
|
45%
|
44%
|
Financials
|
|
34%
|
36%
|
40%
|
41%
|
40%
|
Utilities
|
|
27%
|
29%
|
23%
|
24%
|
22%
|
Consumer staples
|
|
22%
|
30%
|
21%
|
19%
|
24%
|
Communication services
|
|
22%
|
23%
|
21%
|
27%
|
24%
|
Industrials
|
|
22%
|
20%
|
21%
|
22%
|
22%
|
Materials
|
|
19%
|
16%
|
17%
|
20%
|
20%
|
Consumer discretionary
|
|
15%
|
17%
|
22%
|
19%
|
18%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005190/en/