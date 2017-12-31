E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Seattle

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced it will host an Education Day at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, September 8, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers a number of complimentary sessions for investors and traders interested in learning from financial professionals.

Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection of 19 specialized sessions.

Financial Consultants from Seattle-area E*TRADE branches, members of the E*TRADE Trader Service Team, and Futures Specialists from E*TRADE will be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement planning, and derivatives and futures trading.

E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE customer.

Sessions run concurrently across three tracks, along with an additional lunch-and-learn session dedicated to futures. Sessions range from investing and futures basics to advanced options strategies. Investors and traders can attend sessions across all tracks:

Time

(PT) Trading Track Options Track Investing Track 8:00

9:00

a.m. Breakfast and Registration 9:00

10:00

a.m. First Things First: Intro

to the Stock Market

Learn how the market

works and key factors you

should know before you

start trading. Getting Started with Options

Learn the basics of options

trading and common

terminology to help lay a

foundation for the rest of this

track. Building a Balanced

Portfolio for Every Life

Stage

Discover how to decide on an

asset allocation for your

financial situation using

E*TRADE tools. 10:15

11:15

a.m. The Trend Is Your Friend:

Using Stock Charts

Break down the basics so

you can make the most of

these powerful technical

analysis techniques. Using Options for Speculation

Discover what to consider

when using options as a

substitute for stock. Achieving Diversification

with Mutual Funds and

ETFs

Learn how to build a

diversified portfolio with these

investments and the

attributes of each. 11:30

a.m.

12:30

p.m. Opportunity Knocks:

Finding Stock Ideas

Learn how to identify

opportunities that match

your outlook, goals, and

risk tolerance Basic Income Strategies

Get started trading options

with an introduction to two

basic income strategies. Allocating for a More

Tax-Efficient Retirement

Explore how allocating

investments and asset

classes may add more tax

efficiency to your retirement

income. 12:30

1:30

p.m. Lunch-and-Learn Session: Volatility in Perspective Learn about market volatility and why it picked up in early 2018. 1:30

2:30

p.m. Strike: Opening Your Trade

Explore how to place a

trade with E*TRADE and

look at several profit-

seeking strategies for bull

markets, including buying

the stock and trading call

options. Using Spreads for Higher

Probability Options Trades

Learn about spread trading

with two basic strategies: bull

call spreads and bear put

spreads. Beyond Retirement:

Beneficiary Planning and

the Stretch IRA

Understand the impact a

beneficiary choice can have

on your retirement accounts,

and how to streamline the

process for your heirs. 2:45

3:45

p.m. Protect: Managing Your

Trade

Learn how to use price

charts to set profit targets

and loss limits. Well also

explore managing trade

risk. Iron Condors for Options

Income

Learn about iron condorsan

options strategy that offers an

opportunity for premium

income in a controlled-risk

position. Paying Yourself in

Retirement: Creating a

Sustainable Withdrawal

Plan

Explore portfolio withdrawal

techniques to help combat

inflation and market risk in

retirement. 4:00

5:00

p.m. Complete: Exiting Your

Trade

Explore strategies for

selling your stock, how to

use conditional orders to

close a trade, and why you

may consider trailing stops. Tools for Options Traders

See a demonstration of the

core options trading tools

from E*TRADE, along with a

look at some of the more

advanced tools. Protecting Investments with

Options

Learn how options can be

used to hedge risk with

individual stock positions or an

overall portfolio while trying to

accomplish investment goals.

Visit the E*TRADE Education Day site for registration details.

Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com to inquire.

E*TRADE aims to enhance the financial independence of traders and investors through a powerful digital offering and professional guidance. To learn more about E*TRADEs trading and investing platforms and tools, visit etrade.com.

For useful trading and investing insights from E*TRADE, follow the company on Twitter, @ETRADE.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, and RIA custody solutions are offered by E*TRADE Savings Bank, both of which are national federal savings banks (Members FDIC). More information is available at www.etrade.com.

Please read the important disclosures below.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its affiliates do not provide tax advice, and you always should consult your own tax advisor regarding your personal circumstances before taking any action that may have tax consequences.

Important Note: Futures and options transactions are complex and carry a high degree of risk. They are intended for sophisticated investors and are not suitable for everyone. For more information, please read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Futures and Options prior to applying for an account. View the E*TRADE Futures LLC disclosure documents and other financial information. Moreover, there are specific risks associated with buying options, including the risk that the purchased options could expire worthless. Also, the specific risks associated with selling cash-secured puts include the risk that the underlying stock could be purchased at the exercise price when the current market value is less than the exercise price the put seller will receive. Moreover, there are specific risks associated with trading spreads, including substantial commissions, because it involves at least twice the number of contracts as a long or short position and because spreads are almost invariably closed out prior to expiration. Multi-leg options including collar strategies involve multiple commission charges. Because of the importance of tax considerations to all options transactions, the investor considering options should consult their tax advisor as to how taxes affect the outcome of each options strategy. Commissions and other costs may be a significant factor. An options investor may lose the entire amount of their investment in a relatively short period of time.

Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure profit or protect against loss in declining markets.

The material provided by E*TRADE Financial Corporation or any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries (E*TRADE) or by a third party not affiliated with E*TRADE is for educational purposes only and is not an individualized recommendation. The information contained in the third-party material has not been endorsed or approved by E*TRADE, and E*TRADE is not responsible for the content. This information neither is, nor should be construed as, an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or hold any security, financial product, or instrument discussed herein or to engage in any specific investment strategy by E*TRADE.

Important Notices

E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G

© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.

