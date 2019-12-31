finanzen.net
07.07.2020 22:05

EA 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Moves to Virtual-Only Format Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced today it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as a virtual, audio-only meeting hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EA2020. Due to ongoing health concerns and physical distancing requirements relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be virtual-only this year, with no way to attend in person.

The virtual Annual Meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on August 6, 2020. Stockholders at the close of business on the record date, June 12, 2020, are entitled to attend the meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card.

Please note that the proxy card included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting but can still be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, EA urges stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action.

Stockholders can find additional details about attending, voting and participating virtually at the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in the additional proxy materials that EA filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found at https://ir.ea.com/financial-information/sec-filings/default.aspx.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Statements including words such as "anticipate, "believe, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "plan, "predict, "seek, "goal, "will, "may, "likely, "should, "could (and the negative of any of these terms), "future and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect managements current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts latest Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

31.07.2019Electronic Arts BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
31.07.2019Electronic Arts OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.07.2019Electronic Arts OutperformBMO Capital Markets
08.05.2019Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
06.02.2019Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
22.01.2019Electronic Arts HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.12.2017Electronic Arts NeutralBTIG Research
01.02.2017Electronic Arts NeutralMizuho
02.11.2016Electronic Arts NeutralMizuho
26.10.2016Electronic Arts NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.02.2012Electronic Arts sellDeutsche Bank Securities
06.06.2011Electronic Arts sellJyske Bank Group
14.12.2009Electronic Arts neues KurszielPiper Jaffray & Co.
11.12.2008Electronic Arts DowngradeBarclays Capital
03.11.2006Electronic Arts neues KurszielDeutsche Securities

