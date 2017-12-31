EA Announces November 20 Launch Date for Battlefield V; Updates Fiscal Year 2019 Expectations

Electronic
Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that it is revising its net
bookings outlook for fiscal year 2019, driven by an update to the Battlefield
V launch date, the continuing impact of foreign exchange rates, and
a revised mobile forecast.
"We believe weve got one of the best Battlefield games ever coming in
Battlefield V, said Laura Miele, Chief Studios Officer, Electronic
Arts. "Tens of thousands of players have been hands on with the game so
far, and weve been honored to receive best multiplayer awards at E3 and
Gamescom. Weve had valuable feedback from our community, and were
going to take the time to make some final adjustments and deliver a
great experience for our fans.
"Were updating our fiscal year guidance to reflect the updated launch
date for Battlefield V, the ongoing impact of foreign exchange rate
changes, and our current outlook for our mobile business, said COO and
CFO Blake Jorgensen. "Our core businesses, including FIFA Ultimate Team,
are strong, we think our players are going to love Battlefield V, and
excitement is building for our new IP, Anthem.
More details regarding the Battlefield V launch date change are
provided by DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson in the blog posting at www.ea.com/news.
Business Outlook as of August 30, 2018
Moving the launch of Battlefield V out by four weeks will enable
EA to deliver the best possible experience for gamers but will push some
net bookings out of fiscal year 2019 and into fiscal year 2020. In
addition, EA has revised its expectations for its mobile business.
Finally, as discussed on EAs July 26, 2018 earnings call, foreign
exchange rates have moved significantly since EA initially gave fiscal
year 2019 guidance in May. EAs management now considers it prudent to
include this impact in EAs revised guidance.
As a result, EA is updating fiscal year 2019 net bookings guidance from
$5.55 billion to $5.20 billion. About $115 million of this change is
driven by the movement in foreign exchange rates. However, the same
movement in foreign exchange rates also drives operating expenses lower,
and this, combined with our hedging program, significantly limits the
impact of foreign exchange rates on net income.
While we expect to maintain investments in R&D and marketing, there will
be operational savings to operating expenses. EA estimates this to be
approximately $50 million, excluding the impact of foreign exchange
rates discussed above and stock-based compensation.
Core businesses, including our EA SPORTS games, Ultimate Team, and our
deep catalog of games, are expected to continue their strong operational
performances.
EA is reaffirming its second quarter operating guidance provided on July
26, 2018.
EA is currently evaluating the impact that these developments will have
on EAs fiscal year GAAP guidance and quarterly phasing of net bookings,
and will provide that information on EAs next earnings call. Actual
results may be materially different and can be affected by many factors
detailed in this release and in EAs annual and quarterly SEC filings.
EA will announce its results for the second fiscal quarter ending
September 30, 2018 on October 30, 2018 and will host a conference call
at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to discuss the results.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements set forth in this release, including the information
relating to EAs fiscal year 2019 expectations under the heading
"Business Outlook as of August 30, 2018, contain forward-looking
statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such
as "anticipate, "believe, "estimate or "expect and statements in the
future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are preliminary estimates and expectations based on current
information and are subject to business and economic risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to
differ materially from the expectations set forth in the forward-looking
statements. Some of the factors which could cause the Companys results
to differ materially from its expectations include the following: sales
of the Companys titles; the Companys ability to develop and support
digital products and services, including managing online security and
privacy; the Companys ability to manage expenses; the competition in
the interactive entertainment industry; the effectiveness of the
Companys sales and marketing programs; timely development and release
of Electronic Arts products; the Companys ability to realize the
anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the
availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the
Companys ability to predict consumer preferences among competing
platforms; the Companys ability to develop and implement new
technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general
economic conditions; and other factors described in the Companys
Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018.
These forward-looking statements are current as of August 30, 2018.
While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they
could differ from the actual amounts that
Electronic Arts ultimately reports.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive
entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and
online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and
personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players
around the world.
In fiscal year 2018, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.15 billion.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a
portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The
Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed,
Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is
available at www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon
Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. NBA,
UFC, NHL, and FIFA are the property of their respective owner and used
with permission.
