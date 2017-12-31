EA to Host Conference Call to Discuss Announced Changes to Executive Team

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will host a conference call today, April 12, 2018, to discuss the changes to its executive team to drive the Companys continued growth strategy for the future. Please refer to the EA blog posting at https://www.ea.com/news/updates-to-our-executive-team for the original announcement.

During the course of the call, EA will not be discussing any financial results but may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast. After the call EA will post the prepared remarks, an audio replay of the call, and a transcript on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.ea.com.

Thursday, April 12, 2018

3:00 pm Pacific Time (6:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:

Domestic: (844) 215-4106; International: (918) 534-8313

Passcode: EA

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until April 26, 2018 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using pin code 1384748. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EAs IR website.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

