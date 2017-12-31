12.04.2018 22:05
EA to Host Conference Call to Discuss Announced Changes to Executive Team

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will host a conference call today, April 12, 2018, to discuss the changes to its executive team to drive the Companys continued growth strategy for the future. Please refer to the EA blog posting at https://www.ea.com/news/updates-to-our-executive-team for the original announcement.

During the course of the call, EA will not be discussing any financial results but may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast. After the call EA will post the prepared remarks, an audio replay of the call, and a transcript on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.ea.com.

Thursday, April 12, 2018
3:00 pm Pacific Time (6:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:
Domestic: (844) 215-4106; International: (918) 534-8313
Passcode: EA

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until April 26, 2018 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using pin code 1384748. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EAs IR website.

Updates regarding EAs business are available on EAs blog at www.ea.com/news.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Battlefield 1, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Electronic Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation; Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

