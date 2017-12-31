EA to Host Conference Call to Discuss Announced Changes to Executive Team

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will host a conference call today,
April 12, 2018, to discuss the changes to its executive team to drive
the Companys continued growth strategy for the future. Please refer to
the EA blog posting at https://www.ea.com/news/updates-to-our-executive-team
for the original announcement.
During the course of the call, EA will not be discussing any financial
results but may disclose material developments affecting its business
and/or financial performance.
Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or
audio webcast. After the call EA will post the prepared remarks, an
audio replay of the call, and a transcript on its Investor Relations
website at http://ir.ea.com.
Thursday, April 12, 2018
3:00 pm Pacific Time (6:00 pm Eastern Time)
Dial-in numbers:
Domestic: (844) 215-4106; International: (918)
534-8313
Passcode: EA
Webcast: http://ir.ea.com
A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until April
26, 2018 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international)
using pin code 1384748. An audio webcast replay of the conference call
will be available for one year on EAs IR website.
Updates regarding EAs business are available on EAs blog at www.ea.com/news.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive
entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and
online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and
personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players
around the world.
In fiscal year 2017, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.8 billion.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a
portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The
Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed,
Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is
available at www.ea.com/news.
Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Battlefield 1, The Sims, Need for
Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic
Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective
owners and used with permission.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make
forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future
financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the
future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those
set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Electronic
Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended
December 31, 2017 for a discussion of important factors that could cause
actual events or actual results to differ materially from those
discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date of the presentation; Electronic Arts assumes
no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these
forward-looking statements.
