finanzen.net
09.10.2018 22:05
Bewerten
(0)

EA to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on October 30, 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the close of market on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018
2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:
Domestic: (844) 215-4106; International: (918) 534-8313
Passcode: EA

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

EAs financial results release will be available after the close of market on October 30, 2018 on EAs website at http://ir.ea.com. A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until November 13, 2018 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 4867728. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at http://ir.ea.com.

Updates regarding EAs business are available on EAs blog at www.ea.com/news.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players around the world.

In fiscal year 2018, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.15 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Electronic Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018 for a discussion of important factors that could cause actual events or actual results to differ materially from those discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the presentation; Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
14:58 Uhr
EA Partners II BV : Issuer - Notice (Investegate)
14:53 Uhr
EA Partners I BV : Issuer - Notice (Investegate)
07.10.18
Star Wars Resistance premiere offers gentle, beautiful introduction - CNET (Cnet)
05.10.18
The Mandalorian: Disney stellt Star-Wars-Serie für seinen Streamingdienst vor (Golem.de)
05.10.18
Nike und EA beunruhigt wegen Vergewaltigungsvorwürfen gegen Ronaldo (Reuters)
05.10.18
Nike und EA beunruhigt wegen Vergewaltigungsvorwürfen gegen Ronaldo (Börse Online)
05.10.18
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Sponsors EA and Nike say concerned about Ronaldo rape claims (Reuters Business)
05.10.18
UPDATE 1-Sponsors EA and Nike say concerned about Ronaldo rape claims (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Electronic Arts News
RSS Feed
Electronic Arts zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Electronic Arts Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.08.2018Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
31.08.2018Electronic Arts BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.07.2018Electronic Arts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.06.2018Electronic Arts BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.02.2018Electronic Arts BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.08.2018Electronic Arts BuyThe Benchmark Company
31.08.2018Electronic Arts BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
27.07.2018Electronic Arts OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
22.06.2018Electronic Arts BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
01.02.2018Electronic Arts BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
18.12.2017Electronic Arts NeutralBTIG Research
01.02.2017Electronic Arts NeutralMizuho
02.11.2016Electronic Arts NeutralMizuho
26.10.2016Electronic Arts NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
27.07.2015Electronic Arts NeutralMKM Partners
03.02.2012Electronic Arts sellDeutsche Bank Securities
06.06.2011Electronic Arts sellJyske Bank Group
14.12.2009Electronic Arts neues KurszielPiper Jaffray & Co.
11.12.2008Electronic Arts DowngradeBarclays Capital
03.11.2006Electronic Arts neues KurszielDeutsche Securities

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Electronic Arts Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Electronic Arts

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Electronic Arts News

11.09.18Ich kaufe jetzt: Electronic Arts
05.10.18Nike und EA beunruhigt wegen Vergewaltigungsvorwürfen gegen Ronaldo
29.09.18Activision Blizzard vs. Electronic Arts: One Gaming Giant Has the Clear Advantage This Holiday Season
11.09.18Why Electronic Arts Stock Fell 11.9% in August
20.09.18Do Options Traders Know Something About Electronic Arts (EA) Stock We Don't?
21.09.18Fifa 19 und PES 2019 im Test: Knapper Punktsieg für EA Sports
12.09.18Weiterhin Lootboxen in FIFA: EA legt sich mit belgischer Spiele-Behörde an
26.09.18Now streaming: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story.’ ‘King Lear.’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’
25.09.18Solo: A Star Wars Story now on Blu-ray. Digital HD: Every way to watch - CNET
04.10.18Darth Vader's creepy castle is now an otherworldly Star Wars Lego set - CNET
Weitere Electronic Arts News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Jeder Wochengewinner erhält 2.222 Euro  jetzt noch anmelden und gewinnen! Es lohnt sich!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Vontobel: Big Data, Künstliche Intelligenz und selbstfahrende Autos  der Beginn eines neuen digitalen Jahrhunderts?
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC40 - Mit Dynamik zum Support
DZ BANK - Infineon: Attraktives und zukunftsgerichtetes Portfolio
UBS: Allianz - Produktivitätssteigerung durch Kostenmanagement
ING Markets: DAX kurz vor Wende?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Electronic Arts-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Electronic Arts Peer Group News

22:11 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Richtungsarmes Geschäft - Warnung drückt Materials-Sektor
20:43 UhrBill Gates endorses Washington state’s carbon-fee ballot measure
20:31 UhrMicrosoft will bei der Wiederherstellung gelöschter Dateien helfen
20:16 UhrMicrosoft reportedly close to buying RPG studio Obsidian
19:58 UhrMetal Gear Solid 2 and 3 HD hit Xbox One backward compatibility today
19:28 UhrSoftwarekonzern: Wie Microsoft Kunden bei der digitalen Transformation hilft
19:28 UhrSoftwarekonzern: Wie Microsoft Kunden bei der digitalen Transformation hilft
19:26 UhrSoftwarebranche: Das stille Comeback von Microsoft - Das ist die neue Erfolgsformel des US-Konzerns
18:59 UhrMicrosoft smartens up the ML.Net machine learning API
18:21 UhrMÄRKTE USA/Wall Street erholt mit wieder steigenden Anleihekursen

News von

Erdogan erklärt der Marktwirtschaft den Krieg
Das sind Deutschlands mächtigste Aufsichtsräte
Weder gesetzlich noch privat  die dritte Krankenkasse
Das vierte Quartal wird für Anleger gute Einstiegszeitpunkte liefern
Ständig Kinderlärm beim Nachbarn? Das sollten Sie tun

News von

DAX schließt auf Sechs-Monats-Tief - Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein
Wirecard-Aktie minus 13 Prozent - Anleger machen bei Technologie- und Internetwerten Kasse
DAX schließt nach vier Verlusttagen im Plus - Wirecard-Aktie nach Einbruch gefragt
Dax sendet kleines Verkaufssignal
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum die Korrektur vom Montag eine Einstiegschance ist

News von

Besuch von Lionel Messi und Meetings auf dem Sportplatz: So ist es, bei adidas zu arbeiten
Wenn Amazon-Chef Jeff Bezos öffentlich kritisiert wird, hat er einen Trick, damit umzugehen
"Das wird ein Einschnitt für Daimler", sagt ein Autoexperte zum angekündigten Abschied von Finanzchef Uebber
"Eine neue Großzügigkeit": Welches Problem die Autoindustrie bei E-Autos verschweigt
"Müsste überlegen, ob ich auswandere": Frank Thelen erklärt sein Albtraum-Szenario für Deutschland

Heute im Fokus

DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Google stellt Pixel 3 vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Kursrutsch bei Ceconomy-- Westwing-IPO floppt -- Commerzbank, freenet, Airlines, Wirecard im Fokus

Aktivistischer Investor kauft sich bei Starbucks ein. DAX-Aufsichtsräte verdienen deutlich mehr. Lufthansa und Laudamotion legen Streit bei. ElringKlinger-Aktie auf Tief seit 2009 - Finanzchef-Aussagen belasten. Symrise-Konkurrent Givaudan wächst in ersten neun Monaten. HSBC zahlt 765 Millionen US-Dollar wegen Hypothekenpapieren.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Automobilneuheiten-Messe
Neue Studien und Serienfahrzeuge
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 40 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 40 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Der Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker
Die beliebtesten Marken im Social Web 2018
Kundenlieblinge 2018
So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
In diesen Städten leben die Superreichen
Welche Stadt ist besonders beliebt?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ihrer Einschätzung nach Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:08 Uhr
DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Google stellt Pixel 3 vor -- Gewinnwarnung: Kursrutsch bei Ceconomy-- Westwing-IPO floppt -- Commerzbank, freenet, Airlines, Wirecard im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:46 Uhr
JPMorgan: Fed-Chef Powell hat Investoren 2018 1,5 Billionen Dollar gekostet
Ausland
22:05 Uhr
Aktivistischer Investor kauft sich bei Starbucks ein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Wheaton Precious MetalsA2DRBP
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
RWE AG St.703712
TeslaA1CX3T
Ceconomy St.725750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
BASFBASF11
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100