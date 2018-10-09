EA to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on October 30, 2018

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for
the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the close of
market on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. In conjunction with this release,
EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the
second quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose
other material developments affecting its business and/or financial
performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in
number or audio webcast.
Tuesday, October 30, 2018
2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern
Time)
Dial-in numbers:
Domestic: (844) 215-4106; International: (918)
534-8313
Passcode: EA
Webcast: http://ir.ea.com
EAs financial results release will be available after the close of
market on October 30, 2018 on EAs website at http://ir.ea.com.
A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until November
13, 2018 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international)
using pin code 4867728. An audio webcast replay of the conference call
will be available for one year at http://ir.ea.com.
Updates regarding EAs business are available on EAs blog at www.ea.com/news.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive
entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and
online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and
personal computers. EA has more than 300 million registered players
around the world.
In fiscal year 2018, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.15 billion.
Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a
portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as The
Sims, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Need for Speed,
Dragon Age and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is
available at www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Battlefield, The Sims, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, and Plants
vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL and
FIFA are the property of their respective owners and used with
permission.
Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements
During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make
forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future
financial performance of the company. Statements including words such as
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and statements in the
future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual events or actual future results to differ materially from those
set forth in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Electronic
Arts' latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended
June 30, 2018 for a discussion of important factors that could cause
actual events or actual results to differ materially from those
discussed during the presentation. These forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date of the presentation; Electronic Arts assumes
no obligation to, and does not necessarily intend to, update these
forward-looking statements.
