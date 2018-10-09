EA to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results on October 30, 2018

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the close of market on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.

Tuesday, October 30, 2018

2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:

Domestic: (844) 215-4106; International: (918) 534-8313

Passcode: EA

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

EAs financial results release will be available after the close of market on October 30, 2018 on EAs website at http://ir.ea.com. A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until November 13, 2018 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using pin code 4867728. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at http://ir.ea.com.

Updates regarding EAs business are available on EAs blog at www.ea.com/news.

