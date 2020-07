Eagle Materials Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) announced today that due to the continuing health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees and their families, it has changed the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting”) to a virtual-only meeting format, via a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EXP2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person this year. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on August 5, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Central time.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eagle Materials Inc.

Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, Concrete, Sand and Aggregates, from more than 75 facilities across the US. Eagle is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

