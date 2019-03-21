Eastmain Drills 74.5 m of 0.97 g/t Au Near-Surface at the Percival Discovery, Clearwater Property

Eastmain Resources Inc. ("Eastmain or the "Company -
TSX:ER,
OTCQX:EANRF) is pleased to report results for four drill holes (907
metres ("m)) of the 20-hole, 5,500 m 2019 winter program at the
Percival discovery ("Percival), on the 100%-owned Clearwater Property
in James Bay, Québec (see FIGURES
1-6). Drilling continues with 6 holes (1,579 m) reported to date
in the program.
Drilling Highlights:
-
ER19-836: 0.97 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au) over 74.5 m (vertical
depth of 58 m), including 1.38 g/t Au over 24.0 m (silicified breccia
and siltstone), and 1.38 g/t Au over 25.0 m
-
Hole ER19-836 was collared 56 m north of ER19-833, targeting both
the eastern extension of the Percival discovery and a MaxMin
Horizontal Loop Electro-Magnetic (HLEM) anomaly (see FIGURE
4).
-
ER19-837: 1.55 g/t Au over 11.0 m (vertical depth of 125 m),
including 3.20 g/t Au over 5.0 m (siltstone and siltstone breccia).
-
Hole ER19-837 stepped 50 m further east of ER19-836, successfully
targeting the continuation of the wide HLEM anomaly associated
with the projected eastern extension of Percival. (see FIGURE
5).
Claude Lemasson, President and CEO commented: "Percival now
measures at least 400 m in length and we are extremely encouraged by the
correlation between gold mineralization and electromagnetic anomalies
within the area. The team continues to successfully step out laterally
using a ground geophysical survey to help guide drilling along a SW-NE
strike from Percival.
Table 1: Significant Intercepts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
Drill Hole
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
Length
|
|
Grade
|
|
Vertical
|
|
Host
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
(m)
|
|
(m)
|
|
(Au g/t)
|
|
Depth (m)
|
|
Lithology
|
|
Percival
|
|
ER19-836
|
|
45.00
|
|
119.50
|
|
74.50
|
|
0.97
|
|
58
|
|
Silicified Breccia with siltstone and
magnetite bearing
interbeds
|
|
|
|
incl. 46.00
|
|
70.00
|
|
24.00
|
|
1.39
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
also incl. 46.00
|
|
56.50
|
|
10.50
|
|
2.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
incl. 94.50
|
|
119.50
|
|
25.00
|
|
1.38
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
also incl. 106.50
|
|
108.30
|
|
1.80
|
|
6.49
|
|
|
|
Percival
|
|
ER19-837
|
|
57.70
|
|
61.60
|
|
3.90
|
|
2.47
|
|
42
|
|
Silicified Breccia and silicified siltstone
|
|
|
|
143.50
|
|
145.00
|
|
1.50
|
|
3.00
|
|
102
|
|
Siltstone
|
|
|
|
172.00
|
|
183.00
|
|
11.00
|
|
1.55
|
|
125
|
|
Siltstone and siltstone breccia
|
|
|
|
Incl. 178.00
|
|
183.00
|
|
5.00
|
|
3.20
|
|
|
|
Percival
area
|
|
ER19-834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percival
area
|
|
ER19-835
|
|
144.00
|
|
145.00
|
|
1.00
|
|
2.42
|
|
102
|
|
Weakly silicified siltstone
|
-
Intervals are presented in core length; holes are generally
planned to intersect mineralization as close to perpendicular to
strike as possible; true widths are estimated to be 75% of downhole
length when hole and dips of the mineralized horizons are considered.
-
Assays results presented are not capped. Intercepts occur
within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated
to individual structures/horizons within these zones at this time.
-
Vertical depth is measured from the surface to the mid-point
of the reported interval.
Drilling Results
Hole ER19-836 was collared
55 m north of, and above hole
ER19-833 to follow up on results from that hole (1.84 g/t Au over 22.2 m
in silicified breccia) and continue to evaluate a strong MaxMin HLEM
conductor along trend and east of the Percival discovery holes (see
FIGURES
2 - 4). This hole intersected near surface gold in a
mineralized, silicified breccia with siltstone and magnetite bearing
interbeds from 45 m to 120 m downhole (including 0.97 g/t Au over 74.5
m) and marks the upward continuation of mineralization intersected in
hole ER19-833 (see press release Feb
25, 2019). Hole ER19-836 also marks the appearance of
magnetite-bearing and chert-magnetite stratigraphic units, which are
interpreted to be the first intersections of iron formation observed
during the Percival drill campaign.
Hole ER19-837 was collared 50 m east of the ER19-833, ER190-836
drill section (see
FIGURES
2, 3 and 5) along the continuation of the same HLEM anomaly.
Gold mineralization in this hole continues to be associated with
intersections of silicified breccia, silicification and breccia in
mudstones and siltstones and returned 2.47 g/t Au over 3.9 m starting at
57.7 m and 1.55 g/t Au over 11.0 m starting at 172.0 m downhole. This
hole also intersected intervals of chert-magnetite and magnetite-rich
iron formation indicating a continuation of this sequence towards the NE
from hole ER19-836.
Holes ER19-834 and ER19-835 were collared 290 m and 235 m south,
respectively, of Percival discovery holes ER18-822 and ER18-823. The
holes drilled a south to north section across an HLEM anomaly located
parallel and 250 m south of the Percival horizon (see FIGURES
2, 3 and 6). Hole ER19-835 ended in a mineralized and weakly
silicified siltstone. The mineralized zone remains open at depth and the
hole will be extended to investigate the 2.42 g/t Au over 1 m intercept
at the end of the hole. Apart from this intercept, no significant
mineralization was encountered and the Company believes the HLEM anomaly
in this area may be the result of response to graphitic units
encountered in these holes. A new hole, collared north of hole ER19-835
and south of hole ER19-824 is being considered to complete the
geological section south of the Discovery zone.
Table 2: Drill Hole Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Target
Zone
|
|
Drill
Hole
|
|
UTM Coordinates
Zone 18
|
|
Azimuth
|
|
Dip
|
|
Total
Length
|
|
Elevation
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Easting
|
|
Northing
|
|
Degrees
|
|
Degrees
|
|
(m)
|
|
(m)
|
|
Percival
|
|
ER19-834
|
|
457650
|
|
5781470
|
|
360
|
|
-45
|
|
127
|
|
310
|
|
Percival
|
|
ER19-835
|
|
457650
|
|
5781525
|
|
360
|
|
-45
|
|
145
|
|
320
|
|
Percival
|
|
ER19-836
|
|
457752
|
|
5781831
|
|
360
|
|
-45
|
|
214
|
|
316
|
|
Percival
|
|
ER19-837
|
|
457800
|
|
5781800
|
|
360
|
|
-45
|
|
421
|
|
333
|
For additional information on the Geology of the Percival Discovery and
the KS Horizon, please visit: http://www.eastmain.com/projects/clearwaterexploration/.
To view Figures 1-6, please click on the following link: http://www.eastmain.com/_resources/news/Images/ER-190321-Percival.pdf.
This press release was compiled and reviewed by William McGuinty,
P.Geo., Eastmains VP Exploration, a Qualified Person under National
Instrument 43-101.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)
The design of the Eastmain Resources drilling programs, Quality
Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results is under the
control of Eastmains geological staff, including qualified persons
employing a strict QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry
best practices. The Clearwater project is supervised by Eastmains
Project Geologist, Michel Leblanc P. Geo.
Drill core is logged and split with half-core samples packaged and
delivered to ALS Minerals laboratory. Samples are dried and subsequently
crushed to 70% passing a 2 mm mesh screen. A 1,000 grams subsample is
pulverized to a nominal 85% passing 75-micron mesh screen. The remaining
crushed sample (reject) and pulverized sample (pulp) are retained for
further analysis and quality control. All samples are analysed by Fire
Assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish using a 50 g aliquot of
pulverized material. Assays exceeding 5 g/t Au are re-assayed by Fire
Assay with a Gravimetric Finish. Eastmain regularly inserts 3rd party
reference control samples and blank samples in the sample stream to
monitor assay performance and performs duplicate sampling at a second
certified laboratory. Approximately 10% of samples submitted are part of
the Companys laboratory sample control protocols.
About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER) www.eastmain.com
Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company advancing three high-grade
gold assets in the emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company
holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire
Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA)
in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain
is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located
immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the
Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017). In addition, the Company has a 100%
interest in the Eastmain Mine Project where the Company prepared a NI
43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in January 2018, and a pipeline of
exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby
infrastructure.
Forward- Looking Statements Certain information set forth in
this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve
substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking
statements consist of statements that are not purely historical,
including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or timing of
future plans, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect
to the potential success of the Companys future exploration and
development strategies. These forward-looking statements are subject to
numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the
control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to the impact of general
economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory
approvals, the availability of financing, timely completion of
proposed studies and technical reports, and risks associated with the
exploration, development and mining industry generally such as economic
factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes
in interest rates, safety and security, political, social or economic
developments, environmental risks, insurance risks, capital
expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with
development activities, personnel relations, the speculative nature of
gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing
quantities of grades of Mineral Resources, contests over property title,
and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of
such information, although considered reasonable at the time of
preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance
should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes
no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by
law.
