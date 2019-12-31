Eastmain Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

Eastmain Resources Inc. ("Eastmain or the "Company- TSX:ER, OTCQB:EANRF) has released the voting results from its annual general and special meeting held Thursday April 23, 2020, virtually, in accordance with company bylaws and with the acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A total of 83,806,112 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 28.8% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the business before the meeting, being the appointment of Stern & Lovrics LLP as Auditors of the Corporation, the election of all director nominees as shown in the table below and the approval of the Restricted Share Unit plan.

Director Percentage of Votes in Favour Votes Received in Favour Laurence Curtis 96.71% 69,575,140 Michael Hoffman 96.55% 69,462,640 Maura Lendon 96.49% 69,425,640 Blair Schultz 96.51% 69,428,640 David Stein 96.50% 69,423,140

Further details of the matters considered and approved at the Meeting are contained in the Circular and Press Release, each of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER | OTCQB:EANRF) www.eastmain.com

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company operating in the Eeyou Istchee emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA) in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005305/en/