finanzen.net
03.03.2020 23:00

Easy-to-Use SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Suit Press-Pack IGBT Modules

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today introduced the 1SP0351 SCALE-2 single-channel, +15/-10 V, plug-and-play gate-driver, developed specifically for new 4500 V press-pack IGBT (PPI) modules from manufacturers such as Toshiba, Westcode and ABB. Based on Power Integrations widely used SCALE-2 chipset, the new gate-drivers are perfectly suited for high-reliability applications such as HVDC VSC, STATCOM/FACTS and medium-voltage drives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005169/en/

Easy-to-Use SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from <a href=Power Integrations Suit Press-Pack IGBT Modules (Graphic: Business Wire)"/>

Easy-to-Use SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Suit Press-Pack IGBT Modules (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 1SP0351 drivers are equipped with Dynamic Advanced Active Clamping (DAAC), short-circuit protection, a built in DC-DC converter, regulated turn-on gate-drive voltage, DC-DC overload monitoring and supply-voltage monitoring. Active Miller Clamping is also included. The SCALE-2 ASIC chipset uses sophisticated digital control techniques to reduce component count by as much as 85% compared with conventional solutions, significantly increasing reliability.

Designed for ease of use, 1SP0351 drivers feature plug-and-play capability, which facilitates commissioning and allows immediate operation after installation. The inclusion of a simple two-pin power plug also simplifies operation, and conformal coating increases product ruggedness and reliability.

Comments Thorsten Schmidt, technical product manager at Power Integrations: "These drivers are the optimum drive solution for the industrys leading press-pack IGBT modules. Devices are rugged, reliable and simple to use.

The new 1SP0351 SCALE-2 gate drivers meet creepage and clearance specifications according to IEC standards (IEC 61800-5-1). They are available now priced at $214.20 in 1,000-piece quantities. More information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/scale-2-plug-and-play-drivers/1SP0351/.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The companys products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-2 and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Nachrichten zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.02.20
Power Integrations: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um (finanzen.net)
29.01.20
Ausblick: Power Integrations legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
Power Integrations: Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
23.07.19
Ausblick: Power Integrations stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
28.04.19
Power Integrations verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.04.19
Ausblick: Power Integrations zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Power Integrations News
RSS Feed
Power Integrations zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Power Integrations Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
29.12.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
28.07.2017Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
30.06.2017Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.12.2016Power Integrations BuyDrexel Hamilton
13.10.2016Power Integrations BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
25.07.2017Power Integrations HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2009Power Integrations holdNeedham & Company, LLC
01.08.2006Update Power Integrations Inc.: HoldCitigroup
14.01.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: Equal-WeightStephens Inc.
22.07.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellSmith Barney Citigroup
15.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellJanney Montgomery Scott
14.06.2005Update Power Integrations Inc.: SellAmTech Research

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Power Integrations Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Power Integrations News

03.02.20Power Integrations: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
13.02.20Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Power Integrations (POWI) is a Great Choice
Weitere Power Integrations News
Werbung

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Hoffen auf konzertierte Aktion sorgt für deutliche Erholung bei S&P500 und DAX
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen Vz.: Chance von 14,4 Prozent
Wie sieht die Geldanlage der Zukunft aus?
Technische Eintrübung im Nikkei 225
Die Top-wikifolios im Februar
Vontobel: Video: Goldpreis fällt wieder - Ende der Rallye?
Aixtron trotz Gewinneinbruch zuversichtlich
Merck  Zulassung in China
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am unteren Bollinger Band
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Power Integrations-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Power Integrations Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Der Trick mit dem zweiten Vertragsjahr könnte bald verboten sein
Es wird volatil bleiben
Haushaltsbuch  So bekam ich meine Finanzen in den Griff
Von wegen Börsencrash  die Märkte lieben demokratische US-Präsidenten
Wir befinden uns beim Dax in einer Achterbahnfahrt

News von

DAX im Minus: Virus-Angst hält Börsen im Griff - Hoffen auf Notenbanken
DAX-Chartanalyse: Pause ungleich Ende
TUI-Aktie wegen Corona abgestürzt: Ist das jetzt die Megachance für einen Kauf?
Aussicht auf Konjunkturhilfen beflügelt DAX - Luftfahrtwerte heben ab
Max Otte: "Wir könnten einen Melt-up-Boom bekommen"

Heute im Fokus

Dow bricht letztlich ein -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Thermo Fischer: Übernahmeofferte für QIAGEN -- DEUTZ warnt vor schwachem Jahr -- Apple, HelloFresh, Tilray im Fokus

Facebook gewinnt US-Verfahren um Ausspähattacke auf WhatsApp. BMW und Mercedes wollen CO2-Ziele ohne Rabattschlacht schaffen. KION erwartet 2020 Gewinnrückgang. Global Fashion Group schafft Sprung über Gewinnschwelle. Ströer-Aktie klettert: Umsatz und Ergebnis sollen auch 2020 zulegen. Visa senkt Umsatzausblick wegen Coronavirus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 20/9: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Machen Sie sich Sorgen um eine Coronavirus-Epidemie in Europa?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:13 Uhr
Dow bricht letztlich ein -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Fed senkt Leitzins -- Thermo Fischer: Übernahmeofferte für QIAGEN -- DEUTZ warnt vor schwachem Jahr -- Apple, HelloFresh, Tilray im Fokus
Technologie
23:12 Uhr
WhatsApp: So aktivieren Sie den Dark Mode
Aktie im Fokus
23:20 Uhr
Wie wahrscheinlich ist jetzt ein Aktiencrash, Folker Hellmeyer?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M