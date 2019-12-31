Easy-to-Use SCALE-2 Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Suit Press-Pack IGBT Modules

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today introduced the 1SP0351 SCALE-2 single-channel, +15/-10 V, plug-and-play gate-driver, developed specifically for new 4500 V press-pack IGBT (PPI) modules from manufacturers such as Toshiba, Westcode and ABB. Based on Power Integrations widely used SCALE-2 chipset, the new gate-drivers are perfectly suited for high-reliability applications such as HVDC VSC, STATCOM/FACTS and medium-voltage drives.

The 1SP0351 drivers are equipped with Dynamic Advanced Active Clamping (DAAC), short-circuit protection, a built in DC-DC converter, regulated turn-on gate-drive voltage, DC-DC overload monitoring and supply-voltage monitoring. Active Miller Clamping is also included. The SCALE-2 ASIC chipset uses sophisticated digital control techniques to reduce component count by as much as 85% compared with conventional solutions, significantly increasing reliability.

Designed for ease of use, 1SP0351 drivers feature plug-and-play capability, which facilitates commissioning and allows immediate operation after installation. The inclusion of a simple two-pin power plug also simplifies operation, and conformal coating increases product ruggedness and reliability.

Comments Thorsten Schmidt, technical product manager at Power Integrations: "These drivers are the optimum drive solution for the industrys leading press-pack IGBT modules. Devices are rugged, reliable and simple to use.

The new 1SP0351 SCALE-2 gate drivers meet creepage and clearance specifications according to IEC standards (IEC 61800-5-1). They are available now priced at $214.20 in 1,000-piece quantities. More information is available from the Power Integrations website at www.power.com/products/scale-2-plug-and-play-drivers/1SP0351/.

