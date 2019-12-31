finanzen.net
+ + + Warum der Fokus auf Länder, Branchen und Regionen gegen jede gute Idee sinnvoller Geldanlage verstößt. Jetzt im Podcast anhören. + + + -w-
19.02.2020 07:09

Eaton and Abunayyan Holding Form Joint Venture to Produce and Service Low- and Medium-Voltage Switchgear in the Middle East

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Abunayyan Holding today announced the formation of a joint venture to produce and service low- and medium-voltage switchgear in the Middle East. The joint venture will do business as Eaton Arabia and will have locations in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"We are pleased to form this new joint venture with Abunayyan, said Tim Darkes, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa Region, Corporate and Electrical Sector. "Abunayyans strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia combined with Eatons global scale and access to the broader Middle East will strengthen our offerings to customers in the region.

Abunayyan and Eaton will each own 50 percent of the new joint venture, and Abunayyan will consolidate joint venture results.

Abunayyan Holding, through its subsidiaries, engages in trading, manufacturing, servicing, and investing in water, oil, gas, and power markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries. Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Abunayyan Holding employs approximately 4,500 people in subsidiaries in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and Africa.

Eatons mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power  more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eatons 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 101,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements about the future Eaton Arabia joint venture. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the companys control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated difficulties completing the transaction and unanticipated changes in the joint ventures markets or deterioration of economic and financial conditions generally in the Middle East and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.02.20
Eaton hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Ausblick: Eaton legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.10.19
Eaton meldet seit dem Jahr 1923 eine Dividende (MyDividends)
01.08.19
Eaton stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
Ausblick: Eaton veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
24.07.19
Industriekonzern Eaton schüttet seit dem Jahr 1923 eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
02.05.19
Eaton: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.04.19
Ausblick: Eaton stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eaton News
RSS Feed
Eaton zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.11.2018Eaton UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.02.2018Eaton Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.02.2018Eaton BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.2018Eaton NeutralUBS AG
03.01.2018Eaton OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.02.2018Eaton BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.01.2018Eaton OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.08.2015Eaton BuyArgus Research Company
30.07.2015Eaton OverweightBarclays Capital
22.01.2015Eaton BuyUBS AG
15.02.2018Eaton Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.01.2018Eaton NeutralUBS AG
02.11.2016Eaton Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.05.2016Eaton Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.11.2015Eaton HoldArgus Research Company
01.11.2018Eaton UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Eaton News

05.02.20Eaton hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt
03.02.20Ausblick: Eaton legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Weitere Eaton News
Werbung

Inside

"Money, Markets & Machines", der Podcast rund um Geldanlage und Technologie
SMI: Technische Klettertour geht weiter
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit bärischem Start
GM stellt 160 Jahre alte Traditionsmarke ein
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf RWE, Wirecard, Lufthansa
SOCIETE GENERALE: adidas: Chance von 5,15 Prozent
Spezialist für Bausoftware erhält Angebot von Schneider Electric
BASF  Globale Führungsposition
DZ BANK - Bullen legen Verschnaufpause am Allzeithoch ein
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Eaton-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eaton Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Kein Sex, kein Konsum  jetzt rutscht Japan in die Rezession
An den Börsen tickt die 12,4-Billionen-Euro-Schuldenbombe
Dieser Chip entscheidet, ob die Kasse aus dem Supermarkt verschwindet
Die Immobilienpreise entkoppeln sich vom Alltag der Deutschen
Wie finde ich die richtige Matratze? Die wichtigsten Tipps zum Kauf

News von

Unehrlich und rücksichtslos gehandelt? Wirecard steht jetzt vor Gericht
Powercell-Aktie explodiert: Was ist da los?
DAX im Minus: Apple-Warnung ruft Anlegern Virus-Krise wieder ins Gedächtnis
Wo steht die Aktie von Nel Asa in einem Jahr?
DAX: Kursziele bleiben vorhersagbar

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen in Grün -- HOCHTIEF-Mutter ACS wächst und steigert Gewinn -- METRO schließt Kaufvertrag über Real mit SCP Group

ADVA rechnet nun mit negativer Ergebnismarge. Can-Vertrag beim BVB nach Leih-Halbjahr bis 2024. Bundesregierung greift mit neuem Gesetz in Kryptohandel ein - mehr Sicherheit? Netflix-Aktie: Der Streaming-Dienst könnte dieses Jahr mehrere Millionen US-Abonnenten verlieren. Börsenexperte hält Angst vor Corona-Auswirkungen für übertrieben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 7 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 20/7: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ein Gericht hat die Rodung für die Tesla-Fabrik in Brandenburg gestoppt. Wie finden sie diese Entscheidung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
07:18 Uhr
Asiens Börsen in Grün -- HOCHTIEF-Mutter ACS wächst und steigert Gewinn -- METRO schließt Kaufvertrag über Real mit SCP Group
Aktie im Fokus
07:18 Uhr
Crashgefahr? Black-Swan-Investor wappnet sich für nächsten Abschwung und kritisiert Notenbanken
Standardwerte
07:21 Uhr
Covestro halbiert Quartalsgewinn - Dividende unverändert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
SteinhoffA14XB9
ITM Power plcA0B57L
Deutsche Telekom AG555750