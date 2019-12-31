finanzen.net
Stärker als das Virus: Wer trotz der Krise klasse Dividenden zahlt. Die neue uro am Sonntag. Jetzt digital ordern!-w-
09.04.2020 20:29

Eaton and Regional Manufacturing Partners Support Ohio Medical Workers with 360,000 Face Shields in Battle Against New Coronavirus

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The global COVID-19 crisis is placing unprecedented demands on government and healthcare organizations, driving a critical need for front line workers access to personal protective equipment (PPE). Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is using its manufacturing, 3D printing expertise and partner network to fulfill a JobsOhio order for rapid production of 360,000 reusable face shields to strengthen the states fight against the virus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200409005733/en/

Eaton used 3D printing to address critical protective equipment shortfalls. Hundreds of thousands of face shields are being supplied to hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eaton used 3D printing to address critical protective equipment shortfalls. Hundreds of thousands of face shields are being supplied to hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eaton collaborated with multiple hospitals and Clevelands Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) to optimize the face shield design for production. Now, Eaton is working with Thogus, a local family-owned custom plastic injection molder, to rapidly produce the critical equipment at scale.

"Ten business days ago, this project was just a concept. Today, were moving forward with production and looking to expand further, said Michael Regelski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Electrical Sector at Eaton. "By leveraging our advanced manufacturing capabilities and strong network of partners, were helping Ohio quickly respond to current inventory challenges and maximize accessibility of critical PPE resources for front line teams combatting COVID-19.

Eatons additive manufacturing capabilities are instrumental to fast-paced design incorporating customer feedback and ability to easily scale production to meet the immediate needs of communities around the world.

Learn more about how Eaton is joining the fight against COVID-19.

Eatons mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power  more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eatons 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 97,000 employees.

Nachrichten zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.20
Was Analysten von der Eaton-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
29.02.20
Was Analysten von der Eaton-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
26.02.20
Eaton hebt die Dividende an (MyDividends)
05.02.20
Eaton hat die Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vorgelegt (finanzen.net)
03.02.20
Ausblick: Eaton legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
23.10.19
Eaton meldet seit dem Jahr 1923 eine Dividende (MyDividends)
01.08.19
Eaton stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.07.19
Ausblick: Eaton veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Eaton News
RSS Feed
Eaton zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.11.2018Eaton UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.02.2018Eaton Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.02.2018Eaton BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.01.2018Eaton NeutralUBS AG
03.01.2018Eaton OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
05.02.2018Eaton BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.01.2018Eaton OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.08.2015Eaton BuyArgus Research Company
30.07.2015Eaton OverweightBarclays Capital
22.01.2015Eaton BuyUBS AG
15.02.2018Eaton Equal WeightBarclays Capital
23.01.2018Eaton NeutralUBS AG
02.11.2016Eaton Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
02.05.2016Eaton Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
11.11.2015Eaton HoldArgus Research Company
01.11.2018Eaton UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Eaton Corporation Public Limited Company nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Eaton News

31.03.20Was Analysten von der Eaton-Aktie erwarten
Weitere Eaton News
Werbung

Inside

ETF-Sparplan - warum (gerade) jetzt?
Exporo: Die 1. Digital Week - Finanzwirtschaft in Krisenzeiten
Corona und die Märkte - wesentliche Fragen und Antworten für Anleger
Vontobel: Wasserstoff  Energieträger der Zukunft?
Cineworld schließt alle Kinos
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Konsolidierung
Diese Aktie könnte bald aus dem DAX fliegen
Ölbranche in der Krise? So attraktiv sind die Aktien
BASF  50er-EMA im Fokus
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Eaton-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Eaton Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Das Bargeld verschwindet
Der beste Hochdruckreiniger für zu Hause
GPS-Tracker bieten mehr Sicherheit im Alltag
Erst der Crash, dann die Rallye  jetzt investieren oder verkaufen?
So werden Sie die Schimmelplage in Ihrer Wohnung los

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Wann geht es wieder nach unten?
DAX im Minus - Virus-Sorgen und Enttäuschung über Europa drücken Börsen
Dow Jones-Chartanalyse: Historie liefert Orientierung
Neue Goldmünze "Made in Germany" bietet erneute Schnäppchenchance
DAX zwei Prozent im Plus - Hoffnungsschimmer in Virus-Krise und Fed-Hilfen stützen Börsen

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- Fed bringt weitere billionenschwere Corona-Hilfen auf den Weg -- GE zieht Jahresprognose zurück -- Disney, VW, UBS, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus

QIAGEN übertrifft dank hoher Nachfrage eigene Ziele. Drägerwerk erhält durch Corona-Pandemie deutlich mehr Aufträge im 1. Quartal. easyJet verschiebt Auslieferung von 24 Airbus-Flugzeugen. comdirect meldet Gewinnsprung. Starkes Quartal beflügelt Takeaway-Aktie. Pfizer will bald Coronavirus-Behandlung an Menschen testen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 15 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Das sind die besten Renten-Länder
In welchen Ländern lohnt es sich, zur Ruhe zu setzen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:10 Uhr
DAX verabschiedet sich deutlich stärker ins Wochenende -- Fed bringt weitere billionenschwere Corona-Hilfen auf den Weg -- GE zieht Jahresprognose zurück -- Disney, VW, UBS, Starbucks, Airbus im Fokus
Sonstiges
21:02 Uhr
Buffett vollzieht Richtungswechsel: Könnte er nun Bitcoin doch eine Chance geben?
Aktie im Fokus
21:23 Uhr
Richard Branson verlagert Virgin Galactic-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase zur anderen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
TeslaA1CX3T
Lufthansa AG823212
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100