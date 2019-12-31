The global COVID-19 crisis is placing unprecedented demands on government and healthcare organizations, driving a critical need for front line workers access to personal protective equipment (PPE). Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) is using its manufacturing, 3D printing expertise and partner network to fulfill a JobsOhio order for rapid production of 360,000 reusable face shields to strengthen the states fight against the virus.

Eaton collaborated with multiple hospitals and Clevelands Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) to optimize the face shield design for production. Now, Eaton is working with Thogus, a local family-owned custom plastic injection molder, to rapidly produce the critical equipment at scale.

"Ten business days ago, this project was just a concept. Today, were moving forward with production and looking to expand further, said Michael Regelski, senior vice president and chief technology officer, Electrical Sector at Eaton. "By leveraging our advanced manufacturing capabilities and strong network of partners, were helping Ohio quickly respond to current inventory challenges and maximize accessibility of critical PPE resources for front line teams combatting COVID-19.

Eatons additive manufacturing capabilities are instrumental to fast-paced design incorporating customer feedback and ability to easily scale production to meet the immediate needs of communities around the world.

Learn more about how Eaton is joining the fight against COVID-19.

Eatons mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power  more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eatons 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 97,000 employees.

