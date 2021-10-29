  • Suche
29.10.2021 22:24

Eaton Joins United Nations-backed Race to Zero Campaign for Climate Action in Advance of Participating in COP26

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced its commitment to Business Ambition for 1.5°C, which aligns with its goal to reach science-based targets and net-zero emissions in its operations by 2030. This also makes the company a member of the United Nations-backed Race to Zero campaign for climate action. Eaton joins this initiative by setting science-based emissions reduction targets consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Eaton will also participate in the U.N. Conference of Parties climate change meeting, known as COP26, next week. Company leaders will participate in sessions on topics where Eaton has significant industry expertise, including greening the global grid, decarbonizing transportation and the future of eMobility.

Eaton works with industry stakeholders to advance the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure, energy-efficient building codes, and decarbonization and energy efficiency policies. The companys work in advancing hydrogen as a solution to decarbonize heavy-duty transportation has earned Eaton a grant with the U.S. Department of Energy and, globally, Eaton has advocated for Europe Euro 7/VII CO2 and NOx regulations and the phase-out of SF6 switchgear.

"Were working hard to be part of the solution to climate change, said Harold Jones, executive vice president, Eaton Business System and Sustainability, Eaton. "Our carbon reduction targets are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative; were a participant of the U.N. Global Compact; and this latest commitment to be part of the Race to Zero is another step in our journey. Jones will participate in a session at COP26 on the vital role organizations like Eaton can play in a net-zero future.

Learn more about Eatons commitments and sustainability initiatives in the companys 2020 Sustainability Report.

Eatons mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power  more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eatons 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

