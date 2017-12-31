Eaton Reports First Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.10, Up 15 Percent Over First Quarter of 2017 and at High End of Guidance Range

Power management company Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) today
announced that earnings per share were $1.10 for the first quarter of
2018, an increase of 15 percent over the first quarter of 2017. Net
income was $488 million, up 12 percent over the first quarter of 2017.
Sales in the first quarter of 2018 were $5.3 billion, up 8 percent over
the same period in 2017. The sales increase consisted of 6 percent
growth in organic sales and 3 percent increase from positive currency
translation, partially offset by negative 1 percent from the divestiture
in 2017 of our share in a small electrical JV and also the formation of
the Eaton Cummins JV.
Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, "We had
a strong first quarter, with revenues above the high end of our guidance
range, and earnings per share at the high end of our guidance range.
Coming into the quarter, we expected organic sales would be up 4 percent
and currency translation would add 1 percent growth. Our organic sales
ended up growing 6 percent, and currency translation was a positive 3
percent. The 6 percent organic growth was our highest quarterly rate of
growth since the fourth quarter of 2011.
"Our segment margins in the first quarter were 15.2 percent, a record
for a first quarter, and above the high end of our guidance, said
Arnold. "This represents an 80 basis point improvement over the first
quarter of 2017.
"During the quarter, we established a new reporting segment - -
eMobility - - to focus on growth in the vehicle and mobile equipment
electrification market, said Arnold. "Eaton is not new to this market,
as we have participated in this market in the past through our
Electrical Products and Vehicle businesses. Combining our efforts
through the creation of a new business will allow us to generate
additional synergies and accelerate growth.
"The segment financial results for Electrical Products and Vehicle have
accordingly been restated for 2016 and 2017, said Arnold. "The impact
of the restatement on each segment was small.
"Operating cash flow in the first quarter was $339 million, reflecting
the growth of working capital to fund our rapid sales growth, said
Arnold. "We returned substantial cash to our shareholders in the
quarter, raising our quarterly dividend by 10 percent in February and
repurchasing $300 million of our shares in the quarter.
"We now expect 2018 earnings per share to be between $5.10 and $5.30, up
$0.10 from our prior guidance, representing at the midpoint a 12 percent
increase over 2017, excluding the gain on the formation of the Eaton
Cummins JV and the income arising from the new tax bill in 2017, said
Arnold. "For the second quarter of 2018, we anticipate earnings per
share to be between $1.25 and $1.35.
Business Segment Results
Sales for the Electrical Products segment were $1.7 billion, up 5
percent over the first quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 1 percent
and currency translation was positive 4 percent. Operating profits were
$307 million, up 7 percent over the first quarter of 2017.
"Operating margins in the first quarter were 17.7 percent, 30 basis
points over 2017 and a record for a first quarter, said Arnold. "Orders
in the first quarter were down 2 percent from the first quarter of 2017,
driven by a decline in our lighting business. Excluding lighting, orders
were up 2 percent with particular strength in products going into
industrial applications.
Sales for the Electrical Systems and Services segment were $1.4 billion,
up 4 percent over the first quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 2
percent, currency translation was positive 2 percent, and the sale in
2017 of our stake in a small joint venture reduced sales by 1 percent.
Operating profits were $167 million, up 8 percent over the first quarter
of 2017.
"Operating margins were 12.1 percent, an improvement of 50 basis points
over 2017, said Arnold. "Orders in the first quarter were up 8 percent
over the first quarter of 2017, led by strong growth in the Americas. We
continued to see particular strength in large industrial assemblies and
in services. With the strong orders we have booked over the last nine
months, we expect organic growth in the second quarter to markedly
accelerate.
Hydraulics segment sales were $710 million, up 21 percent over the first
quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 16 percent and currency
translation was positive 5 percent. Operating profits in the first
quarter were $90 million, an increase of 50 percent over the first
quarter of 2017.
"Operating margins in the quarter were 12.7 percent, an improvement of
250 basis points over 2017, said Arnold. "Hydraulics orders in the
first quarter of 2018 were up 14 percent over the first quarter of 2017,
with solid growth in all geographic regions. We saw particular strength
in orders from OEMs.
Aerospace segment sales were $458 million, up 7 percent over the first
quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 6 percent and currency
translation was positive 1 percent. Operating profits in the first
quarter were $89 million, up 13 percent over the first quarter of 2017.
"Operating margins in the quarter were 19.4 percent, 90 basis points
over 2017, said Arnold. "Orders in the quarter were up 1 percent
compared to the first quarter of 2017. We saw particular strength in
aftermarket and rotorcraft orders, with some weakness in orders for
transports.
The Vehicle segment posted sales of $893 million, up 14 percent over the
first quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 13 percent and currency
translation was positive 3 percent, partially offset by a negative 2
percent as a result of the formation of the Eaton Cummins joint venture
in 2017. Cummins purchased 50 percent of Eatons advanced automated
transmission business and consolidates the revenue in their results.
Operating profits in the first quarter were $132 million, up 22 percent
over the first quarter of 2017.
"Operating margins in the quarter were 14.8 percent, an improvement of
110 basis points over 2017, said Arnold. "The NAFTA Class 8 truck
market has continued to strengthen, and we now forecast NAFTA Class 8
production in 2018 to be 295,000 units. We also saw strength in
Brazilian truck and light vehicle markets.
eMobility segment sales were $77 million, up 22 percent over the first
quarter of 2017. Organic sales were up 19 percent and currency
translation was positive 3 percent. Operating profits in the first
quarter were $11 million, flat to 2017. Operating margins in the quarter
were 14.3 percent.
"Were excited by the prospects for eMobility, said Arnold. "Were
investing heavily in this segment, and are working on a large number of
opportunities as the electric vehicle market continues to accelerate.
Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We
provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively
manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently,
safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of
life and the environment through the use of power management
technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and
sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more
information, visit Eaton.com.
Notice of conference call: Eatons conference call to discuss its
first quarter results is available to all interested parties as a live
audio webcast today at 10 a.m. United States Eastern time via a link on
Eatons home page. This news release can be accessed under its headline
on the home page. Also available on the website prior to the call will
be a presentation on first quarter results, which will be covered during
the call.
This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning second
quarter and full-year 2018 earnings per share, second quarter organic
growth for the Electrical Systems and Services segment, our new
eMobility segment, and 2018 NAFTA Class 8 truck production. These
statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks
and uncertainties, many of which are outside the companys control. The
following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from
those in the forward-looking statements: unanticipated changes in the
markets for the companys business segments; unanticipated downturns in
business relationships with customers or their purchases from us;
competitive pressures on sales and pricing; unanticipated changes in the
cost of material and other production costs, or unexpected costs that
cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of competing
technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected
claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other
labor unrest; natural disasters; the performance of recent acquisitions;
unanticipated difficulties integrating acquisitions; new laws and
governmental regulations; interest rate changes; changes in tax laws or
tax regulations; stock market and currency fluctuations; and
unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the
United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to
update these forward-looking statements.
Financial Results
The companys comparative financial results for the three months ended
March 31, 2018 are available on the companys website, www.eaton.com.
|
|
|
|
|
|
EATON CORPORATION plc
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31
|
|
|
(In millions except for per share data)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
5,251
|
|
|
$
|
4,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
3,573
|
|
|
3,307
|
|
Selling and administrative expense
|
|
889
|
|
|
876
|
|
Research and development expense
|
|
156
|
|
|
143
|
|
Interest expense - net
|
|
70
|
|
|
61
|
|
Other income - net
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
565
|
|
|
467
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
78
|
|
|
33
|
|
Net income
|
|
487
|
|
|
434
|
|
Less net loss for noncontrolling interests
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
|
|
$
|
488
|
|
|
$
|
434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
Basic
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
441.7
|
|
|
451.0
|
|
Basic
|
|
438.8
|
|
|
448.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared per ordinary share
|
|
$
|
0.66
|
|
|
$
|
0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income attributable to Eaton ordinary
shareholders to adjusted earnings
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
|
|
$
|
488
|
|
|
$
|
434
|
|
Excluding acquisition integration charges (after-tax)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Adjusted earnings
|
|
$
|
488
|
|
|
$
|
435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders -
diluted
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
Excluding per share impact of acquisition integration charges
(after-tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted earnings per ordinary share
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
See accompanying notes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EATON CORPORATION plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
March 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical Products
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,732
|
|
|
$
|
1,651
|
|
Electrical Systems and Services
|
|
|
|
|
1,381
|
|
|
1,333
|
|
Hydraulics
|
|
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
587
|
|
Aerospace
|
|
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
428
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
893
|
|
|
786
|
|
eMobility
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
63
|
|
Total net sales
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,251
|
|
|
$
|
4,848
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical Products
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
$
|
286
|
|
Electrical Systems and Services
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
155
|
|
Hydraulics
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
60
|
|
Aerospace
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
79
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
108
|
|
eMobility
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
11
|
|
Total segment operating profit
|
|
|
|
|
796
|
|
|
699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
(98
|
)
|
|
(94
|
)
|
Interest expense - net
|
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(61
|
)
|
Pension and other postretirement benefits expense
|
|
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Other corporate expense - net
|
|
|
|
|
(61
|
)
|
|
(66
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
467
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
33
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
487
|
|
|
434
|
|
Less net loss for noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Eaton ordinary shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
488
|
|
|
$
|
434
|
See accompanying notes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
EATON CORPORATION plc
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
(In millions)
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
317
|
|
$
|
561
|
Short-term investments
|
|
510
|
|
534
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
|
4,005
|
|
3,943
|
Inventory
|
|
2,745
|
|
2,620
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
552
|
|
679
|
Total current assets
|
|
8,129
|
|
8,337
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment - net
|
|
3,543
|
|
3,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
13,698
|
|
13,568
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
5,206
|
|
5,265
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
356
|
|
253
|
Other assets
|
|
1,736
|
|
1,698
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
32,668
|
|
$
|
32,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
$
|
185
|
|
$
|
6
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
847
|
|
578
|
Accounts payable
|
|
2,203
|
|
2,166
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
300
|
|
453
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
1,861
|
|
1,872
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
5,396
|
|
5,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
6,845
|
|
7,167
|
Pension liabilities
|
|
1,225
|
|
1,226
|
Other postretirement benefits liabilities
|
|
359
|
|
362
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
557
|
|
538
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
985
|
|
965
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
|
9,971
|
|
10,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
Eaton shareholders equity
|
|
17,263
|
|
17,253
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
38
|
|
37
|
Total equity
|
|
17,301
|
|
17,290
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
$
|
32,668
|
|
$
|
32,623
See accompanying notes.
EATON CORPORATION plc
NOTES TO THE FIRST QUARTER 2018
EARNINGS RELEASE
Amounts are in millions of dollars unless indicated otherwise (per share
data assume dilution).
Note 1. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures.
These financial measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings
per ordinary share, and operating profit before acquisition integration
charges for each business segment as well as corporate, each of which
differs from the most directly comparable measure calculated in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A
reconciliation of each of these financial measures to the most directly
comparable GAAP measure is included in this earnings release. Management
believes that these financial measures are useful to investors because
they exclude certain transactions, allowing investors to more easily
compare Eaton Corporation plc's (Eaton or the Company) financial
performance period to period. Management uses this information in
monitoring and evaluating the on-going performance of Eaton and each
business segment.
Note 2. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
During the first quarter of 2018, Eaton re-segmented certain reportable
operating segments due to a reorganization of the Company's businesses.
The new reportable business segment is eMobility (which includes certain
legacy Electrical Products and Vehicle product lines). For the
reportable segments that were re-segmented, previously reported segment
financial information has been updated for 2017.
The eMobility segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies
electrical and electronic components and systems that improve the power
management and performance of both on-road and off-road
vehicles. Products include high voltage inverters, converters, fuses,
onboard chargers, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power
distribution, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid
systems. The principal markets for the eMobility segment are original
equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of passenger cars,
commercial vehicles, and construction, agriculture, and mining equipment.
Note 3. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Eaton adopted Accounting Standard Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts
with Customers, at the start of the first quarter of 2018 using the
modified retrospective approach and recorded a cumulative effect
adjustment to retained earnings based on the current terms and
conditions for open contracts as of January 1, 2018. The adoption of the
standard did not have a material impact on the Companys Consolidated
financial statements. The comparative information has not been restated
and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect
for 2017.
Eaton adopted Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation -
Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net
Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost (ASU
2017-07), at the start of the first quarter of 2018. The new standard
requires companies to present service costs consistent with other
employee compensation costs on the income statement and separate from
all other elements of pension costs. The retrospective adoption of this
standard resulted in a reduction in selling and administrative expense
with a corresponding decrease in Other income - net of $1 and $9 for the
three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Note 4. ACQUISITION INTEGRATION CHARGES
Eaton incurs integration charges related to acquired businesses. A
summary of these charges follows:
|
|
|
Acquisition
integration charges
|
|
Operating profit
as reported
|
|
Operating profit excluding
acquisition integration
charges*
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Business segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrical Products
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
$
|
286
|
|
|
$
|
307
|
|
|
$
|
287
|
Electrical Systems and Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
155
|
Hydraulics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
60
|
Aerospace
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
79
|
Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
108
|
eMobility
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
11
|
Total business segments
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
$
|
796
|
|
|
$
|
699
|
|
|
$
|
796
|
|
|
$
|
700
|
Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total acquisition integration charges before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total after income taxes
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per ordinary share - diluted
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Operating profit excluding acquisition integration charges is used to
calculate operating margin where that term is used in this release.
Business segment acquisition integration charges in 2017 related to the
integration of Ephesus Lighting, Inc. (Ephesus), which was acquired in
2015. The charges associated with Ephesus were included in Selling and
administrative expense. In Business Segment Information, the charges
reduced Operating profit of the related business segment.
