17.12.2020 18:27

ECS Awarded $28.8 Million USMC IT Service and Support Contract

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a five-year, $28.8 million contract by the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Department of Manpower and Reserve Affairs (M&RA). ECS will provide M&RA with information technology service and support (ITSS), enabling the department to efficiently manage and expand their human resources initiatives across all active and reserve members of the USMC.

Through this firm-fixed-price (FFP) recompete contract, ECS will build on previous work helping USMC develop agile resource and manpower allocation systems. Through application development, information technology service management (ITSM), program management, and information assurance (IA), ECS will provide post-deployment software support to the departments Manpower Information Portal (MIP), which contains all web content and applications managed by M&RA. ECS will also support the departments 50+ cloud-based applications, ensuring that M&RA meets the data center closure deadlines set by the Department of Defenses (DoD) consolidation efforts.

To accomplish these objectives, ECS will draw on their extensive expertise with Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud, helping customers manage sensitive data and implement mission-oriented systems and applications. ECS is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a next-generation Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner.

ECS has supported USMC for over 20 years, including designing and deploying the first M&RA cloud environment to meet DoD Impact Level 4 security requirements and receive an authority to operate (ATO) from Marine Corps Information, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (IC4). The current ITSS project received the first ATO for cloud operations and it is the first MR&A workload to operate completely in the cloud.

"ECS is honored to continue supporting the Manpower and Reserve Affairs mission, said Luis "CC Colon-Castro, vice president of mission systems at ECS. "By deploying, securing, and innovating the Marine Corps cloud environments, ECS continues to help our nations military solve their most pressing manpower challenges.

"Manpower Information Systems Division is pleased to have ECS on board supporting our mission and the Marines we serve, said Paul D. Bennett, chief information officer of the MR&A Manpower Information Systems Division.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com

