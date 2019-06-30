ECS Awarded Google Cloud Premier Partnership

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been named a Premier Partner for Google Cloud Platform for the second year in a row. This designation recognizes ECS expertise and technical proficiency in leveraging the Google Cloud Platform to deliver advanced cloud solutions. ECS uses the Google Cloud Platform to solve customers complex challenges and achieve agile, secure, value-driven cloud transformations.

"Through the Google Cloud Platform, ECS provides our customers with innovative solutions in areas such as application modernization, big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, said John Sankovich, ECS vice president of cloud solutions. "We are excited to be recognized at the highest levels as a Google Premier Partner and offer our customers this expert capability.

To achieve this distinction, ECS earned professional technical and product certifications, delivered innovative customer success, and generated consumption and adoption of the Google Cloud Platform. ECS offers cloud consulting, migration, managed services, and full and direct resale access to all Google Cloud Platform services through its Cloud Center of Excellence.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 2,700 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, creative, digital, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. ASGN was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California. For more information, visit us at?asgn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005443/en/