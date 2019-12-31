finanzen.net
03.06.2020 17:23

ECS Demonstrates Six Years of AWS Excellence as Managed Service Provider

ECS, a recognized leader in cybersecurity, cloud managed services, agile development, digital transformation, advanced engineering, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions, has been recognized as an AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partners for the sixth year in a row. This elite group is comprised of partners who excel at delivering solutions on AWS through a managed service model.

In order to achieve this designation, ECS met all AWS Managed Service Provider program requirements, including a rigorous third-party audit of all MSP capabilities. Every year, AWS raises the technical and operational requirements of this audit, including successful past performance and public use case references. This year, the audit included a machine learning requirement, as well as assessments of managed service areas including cloud capabilities, overall AWS expertise, solution design, application migration, security, and customer satisfaction.

Passing this audit demonstrates ECS expertise in guiding customers through all phases of the cloud adoption lifecycleincluding plan, design, migrate, build, and optimizeand distinguishes ECS as a partner that provides an elite experience for our customers in delivering cloud through AWS as a managed service.

"This recognition, as well as our AWS Premier Consulting Partner status and recent AWS Migration competency really signifies ECS expertise in developing and managing expert AWS solutions, said John Sankovich, ECS senior vice president of cloud solutions. "With this award, ECS customers can rest assured that they are partnering with AWS experts who bring the strategic insight and rich understanding to achieve IT cloud modernization.

"ECS partnership with AWS is key to helping our customers embrace cloud technology, empowering them to realize cost savings, new capabilities, and improved cybersecurity, said George Wilson, president of ECS.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

