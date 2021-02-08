  • Suche
09.09.2021 17:23

ECS Named Prime on $36.7 Million USCENTCOM Contract

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been awarded a five-year, $36.7 million contract by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM). Through this firm fixed-priced, prime contract, ECS will support CENTCOMs Operations Directorate Command and Control Division (CCJ3/C) as they execute military operations critical to regional security and the countrys enduring interests.

ECS will provide CENTCOM with the personnel, supervision, and services necessary to support critical missions and operations. ECS subject matter experts will perform classified and unclassified work in areas of command and control (C2), information sharing collaboration and innovation (ISCI), information management (IM), knowledge management (KM), as well as coalition interoperability and security cooperation. ECS experts will also provide support for missile defense and unmanned aircraft systems and applications.

"CENTCOM leads vital missions in dynamic and challenging environments, said Marshall Thames, senior vice president of mission solutions at ECS. "We look forward to working with them and the component commands as they execute missions critical to global security.

"The new CENTCOM contract is a continuation of our longtime partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD), said John Heneghan, chief operating officer at ECS. "Our experience will help us deliver crucial mission solutions that strengthen the security posture of CENTCOMs forces as well as those of our coalition partners.

About ECS

ECS, ASGNs federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the leading providers of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. ASGNs mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

