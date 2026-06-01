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Edison issues report on Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT)

04.06.26 08:41 Uhr
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Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT)

04-Jun-2026 / 07:41 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

London, UK, 4 June 2026

 

Edison issues report on Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT)

Edison issues report on Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LSE: FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) offers an interesting opportunity for shareholders. The trust was launched a century ago, and since 2000 has been managed by Nick Train at UK-based Lindsell Train. For the first 20 years, he mostly outperformed the UK market year after year, via a portfolio of primarily UK quality growth companies, with a bias towards consumer names. However, there has been a reversal in fortunes. Since 2021, Train and deputy manager Madeline Wright (who was appointed in 2019) have faced style headwinds as cyclical/value stocks have led the market. Also, there have been stock-specific issues with some of FGT’s long-term holdings; having a concentrated portfolio of around 20 names means that the performance of one company is likely to have an impact on the whole fund. The trust’s board introduced a continuation vote at the January 2026 AGM. Shareholder support was very much in evidence, with more than 97% voting in favour of FGT continuing. The board has expressed its confidence that the managers’ strategy will lead to improved performance and the board has committed to do whatever it takes to improve shareholder value. In pursuit of this objective, FGT’s H126 results included some important policy changes.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

 

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X  www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2339386  04-Jun-2026 

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