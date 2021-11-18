  • Suche
04.07.2022 22:10

Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management

Edisun Power Europe AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Edisun Power Europe AG: Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management

04.07.2022 / 22:10 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Zürich, 4. Juli 2022

Fokus auf proaktives «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Management

Kapitalerhöhung wird zurzeit nicht umgesetzt

Der Verwaltungsrat der Edisun Power Europe AG hat entschieden, die geplante Kapitalerhöhung zurzeit nicht umzusetzen. Der getroffene Entscheid hängt mit der jüngst angepassten Strategie des proaktiven «Buy-and-Sell» Portfolio-Managements und den Fortschritten in deren Umsetzung zusammen. Der Verwaltungsrat ist der Ansicht, dass ein Mittelzufluss über Projekt-Verkäufe im aktuellen Marktumfeld v.a. auch aufgrund der energiepolitischen Situation in Europa deutlich attraktiver ist. Die Lagebeurteilung des Verwaltungsrates über den Bedarf wie auch den Umfang einer Kapitalerhöhung im zweiten Halbjahr wird sich am Stand der bis dann erreichten Umsetzung des neuen Geschäftsmodells orientieren.

Für weitere Informationen

Dr. René Cotting, +41 44 266 61 20, info@edisunpower.com

 

Edisun Power Gruppe

Als kotierter europäischer Solarstromproduzent finanziert und betreibt die Edisun Power Gruppe Solarstromanlagen in verschiedenen europäischen Ländern. Edisun Power startete ihr Engagement auf diesem Gebiet bereits 1997. Seit September 2008 ist das Unternehmen an der Schweizer Börse kotiert. Edisun Power verfügt bei der Realisierung und beim Kauf sowohl nationaler als auch internationaler Projekte über breite Erfahrung. Aktuell besitzt das Unternehmen 38 Solarstromanlagen in der Schweiz, in Deutschland, Spanien, Frankreich, Italien und Portugal. Mit einem gesicherten Portfolio von Projekten in Entwicklung von ca. 940 MW ist das Unternehmen für ein signifikantes Wachstum gerüstet.

 

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to a number of factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for shares. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of Article 652a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, nor is it a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange AG or a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. A decision to invest in securities of Edisun Power Europe AG (the Company) should be based exclusively on the issue and listing prospectus to be published by the Company for such purpose.


Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Edisun Power Europe AG
Universitätstrasse 51
8006 Zürich
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 44 266 61 20
Fax: +41 44 266 61 22
E-Mail: info@edisunpower.com
Internet: www.edisunpower.com
ISIN: CH0024736404
Valorennummer: 2473640
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1390485

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1390485  04.07.2022 CET/CEST

Edisun Power Europe-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
