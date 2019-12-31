finanzen.net
09.05.2020 01:38

El Paso Electric and the Infrastructure Investments Fund Confirm Expected Closing of Transaction in First Half of 2020

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) issued the following statement in connection with the order issued today by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC):

"This is a routine procedural order that does not address the merits of any rehearing request. It serves the limited purpose of affording additional time for FERC to respond to rehearing requests. The March 30, 2020 FERC order conditionally authorizing the transaction remains in full force and effect, and we continue to anticipate closing the transaction in the first half of 2020."

As previously announced, the FERCs approval of the parties mitigation plan is the last regulatory approval needed to close the proposed acquisition.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 434,500 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

About the Infrastructure Investments Fund

The Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) is a $12.5 billion private investment vehicle advised by a dedicated infrastructure investment group within J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. IIF is responsible for investing and growing the retirement funds of more than 40 million families, including 2 million people across Texas and New Mexico who will be invested in El Paso Electric.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include those statements regarding regulatory approvals and the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements often include words like "believe, "anticipate, "target, "project, "expect, "predict, "pro forma, "estimate, "intend, "will, "is designed to, "plan, and words of similar meaning, or are indicated by EPE's discussion of strategies or trends. Forward-looking statements describe EPE's future plans, objectives, expectations or goals. Although EPE believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurances can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements address future events and conditions and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (1) IIFs proposed acquisition of EPE, (2) regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction, (3) the closing of the proposed transaction, and (4) the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EPEs most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EPE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. EPE cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and EPE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr El Paso Electric News
RSS Feed
El Paso Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.
25.10.2005Update El Paso Electric Co: In-LineGoldman Sachs
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für El Paso Electric Co nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene El Paso Electric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere El Paso Electric News
Werbung

Inside

Danone: Im Branchenvergleich sehr günstig bewertet
 Wie sich ein langer Atem bei der Geldanlage auszahlt
DZ BANK - Die Kapriolen des Schwarzen Goldes - Kommt die 2. Monster Welle? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
Nintendo spielt über den Erwartungen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones Kaufwelle zu erwarten
Dr. Jens Ehrhardt im Interview mit Focus Money: Das sind die großen Fehler, die Anleger jetzt machen können
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Continental, Daimler
EUR/USD  Seitwärtsbewegung
Reaktion auf Börsenturbulenzen - Was lernen wir aus der Corona-Krise?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur El Paso Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

El Paso Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es wird ein viel größerer Kurssturz um noch einmal 30 bis 40 Prozent folgen
Wir haben 150.000 Euro frei. Was können wir tun?
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Berliner Mietendeckel muss vors Verfassungsgericht
Nur in Deutschland rufen die Vermieter laut nach Geld vom Staat

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Dow weit im Plus -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- Siemens mit Gewinneinbruch -- Bechtle, Lufthansa, Rheinmetall, Uber, GoPro im Fokus

Fortum erhöht Beteiligung an Uniper auf 73,4 Prozent. Schaeffler koppelt Vorstandsvergütung an Nachhaltigkeitsziele. Schlimmste Lage auf dem US-Arbeitsmarkt seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg. EU-Kommission will Deutschland notfalls wegen BVerfG-Urteil zur EZB verklagen. VW steckt 450 Millionen Euro in Batterie-Standort Salzgitter. EZB prüft anscheinend Aufkauf von Firmenanleihen mit Ramschstatus. BVB rechnet mit Jahresverlust.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange dauert es, bis die Kurse nach der Corona-/Wirtschafts-Krise wieder alte Höchststände erreichen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
08.05.20
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Dow weit im Plus -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- Siemens mit Gewinneinbruch -- Bechtle, Lufthansa, Rheinmetall, Uber, GoPro im Fokus
Anlegen und Sparen
01:00 Uhr
Steuersoftware: Die besten Apps und Programme im Exklusiv-Test
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Lufthansa AG823212
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
TUITUAG00
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
BASFBASF11
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
NEL ASAA0B733