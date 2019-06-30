On January 3, 2020, El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) and the
Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) filed an unopposed stipulation
(the "Unopposed Stipulation) with the New Mexico Public Regulation
Commission (NMPRC) regarding IIFs proposed acquisition of EPE. A
hearing of the NMPRC to discuss the Unopposed Stipulation is scheduled
for January 16, 2020.
EPE and IIF issued the following statement:
We appreciate the cooperative and productive conversations we have
had with the NMPRC Staff and intervenors. The unopposed agreement is a
major step forward and demonstrates the shared belief that this
transaction creates meaningful benefits for EPE and EPEs communities,
customers, and employees. We respect the regulatory process and look
forward to closing the transaction in the first half of 2020.
As previously announced, the proposed transaction is expected to close
in the first half of 2020, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals
and other customary closing conditions.
About El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation,
transmission and distribution service to approximately 431,000 retail
and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande
valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.
About The Infrastructure Investments Fund
The Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) is a $12 billion private
investment vehicle advised by a dedicated infrastructure investment
group within J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. IIF is responsible
for investing and growing the retirement funds of more than 40 million
families, including 2 million people across Texas and New Mexico who
will be invested in El Paso Electric.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this news release, other than statements of
historical fact, are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements
include those statements regarding regulatory approvals and the expected
timing of closing the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements
often include words like "believe, "anticipate, "target, "project,
"expect, "predict, "pro forma, "estimate, "intend, "will, "is
designed to, "plan, and words of similar meaning, or are indicated by
EPE's discussion of strategies or trends. Forward-looking statements
describe EPE's future plans, objectives, expectations or goals. Although
EPE believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking
statements are reasonable, no assurances can be given that these
expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements address future
events and conditions and include, but are not limited to, statements
relating to: (1) IIFs proposed acquisition of EPE, (2) regulatory
approvals for the proposed transaction, (3) the closing of the proposed
transaction, and (4) the expected timing of closing the proposed
transaction. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from such
forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EPEs most
recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EPE with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any such
forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and
factors. EPE cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking
statements or projecting any future results based on such statements.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news
release, and EPE does not undertake to update any forward-looking
statement contained herein.
