finanzen.net
30.08.2019 01:00
Bewerten
(0)

El Paso Electric Customers Set a New Peak Demand for Electricity

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

On Monday, August 26, 2019, El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) customers set a new peak demand of approximately 1,986 megawatts (MW), 2.9% or 57 MW higher than the peak established on June 26, 2017. This preliminary indication is still subject to final verification.

This marks the second time this year that a new peak has been set as just a few weeks ago on Wednesday, August 7, EPE customers had set a peak demand of approximately 1,952 MW, which was about 1% higher of the previous record set in 2017.

The region experienced unseasonably hot weather this late in the summer, which increased energy demand and electricity usage. Typical factors that lead to new peak demands are gradual annual increases in the customer base, adoption of refrigerated air conditioning, as well as increasingly hot weather. A new annual peak has been set by EPE customers in 17 out of the last 19 years.

"Over the last two years, since we previously experienced a record-breaking peak, our customer base has grown by more than 11,000 customers, shares EPE interim CEO Adrian J. Rodriguez. "While the growth and development of our service region is an exciting trajectory, we are consistently managing our infrastructure and measuring the need for additional energy production and delivery to meet customer demand. At the same time, reminding the community on ways to conserve energy can be beneficial to customers bills while helping protect the environment.

For a list of energy saving tips, visit epelectric.com.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 428,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.08.19
El Paso Electric hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
10.05.19
El Paso Electric legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
25.02.19
Ausblick: El Paso Electric verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
29.11.18
Aktionäre von El Paso Electric erhalten 36 Cents Dividende (MyDividends)
30.10.18
Ausblick: El Paso Electric legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr El Paso Electric News
RSS Feed
El Paso Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.
25.10.2005Update El Paso Electric Co: In-LineGoldman Sachs
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für El Paso Electric Co nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene El Paso Electric News

02.08.19The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Unitil. El Paso Electric. Crown Castle International. Alexandria Real Estate Equities and Essex Property Trust
08.08.19El Paso Electric hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen
Weitere El Paso Electric News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Mit ETFs am Kapitalmarkt investieren
Diesem DAX-Gründungsmitglied droht der Abstieg!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verbleibt unter Hürde
Nike trotzt Gewinnrückgang
Langfristiges Vertrauen in Klöckner-Aktie
HSBC: Berliner Mietendeckel wirkt sich auf Immobilien-Aktien aus
Vontobel: Gold  Der Bullenmarkt läuft weiter
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur El Paso Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

El Paso Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Notenbanken müssen Märkte auch manchmal enttäuschen
Der Mann, den sie in der Schweiz The Ghost nannten
Italien befreit sich vom Salvini-Makel  die Märkte feiern
So will die Politik die deutschen Sparer retten
Ich denke, da dürfen wir nicht zu viel erwarten

News von

DAX: Letzte Chance auf Erholung?
Dax schwächer: Europas Anleger fürchten ungeregelten Brexit - Thomas Cook-Aktie stürzt ab
DAX: So erkennen Sie den Trendwechsel
Deutsche Bank im Besitz von Trumps Steuerunterlagen
EUR/USD: Zwei dicke Chancen bis Weihnachten - das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Kursgewinnen -- US-Börsen mit kräftigem Plus -- Wirecard erhält Investment-Rating von Moody's -- Fielmann steigert Gewinn überproportional -- PUMA, Amazon, Steinhoff im Fokus

Banken erholt - Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie steigen. Bitcoin rauscht ab. Stühlerücken im UBS-Vorstand. Axel Springer verlässt MDAX - CANCOM rückt auf, Instone im SDAX. BASF verkauft Pigmentgeschäft wie erwartet an japanischen Chemiekonzern Dic.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
29.08.19
DAX schließt mit Kursgewinnen -- US-Börsen mit kräftigem Plus -- Wirecard erhält Investment-Rating von Moody's -- Fielmann steigert Gewinn überproportional -- PUMA, Amazon, Steinhoff im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
01:00 Uhr
Sixt: Der Coolness-Vermieter
Immobilien
29.08.19
Warum der reichste Spanier auf US-Immobilien setzt
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
BayerBAY001
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400