finanzen.net
28.07.2020 23:38

El Paso Electric Declares Stub Period Dividend

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Today, the Board of Directors of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) declared a "stub period dividend in an amount equal to $0.004505 per share of EE common stock (which reflects the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend rate of $0.41 per share, divided by 91 days), multiplied by the number of days from and including June 17, 2020, the day after the record date for the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend, to and including the closing date of EEs previously announced acquisition by the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), which is expected to occur on July 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of conditions to closing.

With the closing of the IIF acquisition, shares of EE common stock will cease to be traded on the NYSE. The "stub period dividend is payable to the holders of record of EE common stock as of the close of business on the last day that EE common stock is traded on the NYSE, which is expected to be July 29, 2020.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 436,200 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include those statements regarding the expected closing date of the acquisition and the cessation of trading of shares of EPE common stock on the NYSE. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EE's most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). EE's filings are available from the SEC or may be obtained through EE's website, http://www.epelectric.com. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. EE cautions that these risks and factors are not exclusive and cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and EE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr El Paso Electric News
RSS Feed
El Paso Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.
25.10.2005Update El Paso Electric Co: In-LineGoldman Sachs
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für El Paso Electric Co nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene El Paso Electric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere El Paso Electric News
Werbung

Trading-News

ETF-Sparplan - warum (gerade) jetzt?
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold: SAPs Umbau und Qualtrics Börsengang - Microsofts Wandel zu Azures Cloudbetriebssystem
Allianz: Die Pandemie belastet
Deutsche Bank plant Kohleausstieg
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Konsolidierung
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Jetzt teilnehmen: Webinar mit Top-Trader Christian Jagd
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Webinar kennenlernen
Geld oder Gold?
Ginmon: Was Sie über ETF-Sparpläne wissen sollten, bevor Sie mit dem Sparen beginnen
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur El Paso Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

El Paso Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die teure Liebe zum Bausparvertrag
Bewässerung für den Balkon - Die besten Systeme im Überblick
So gießen Sie Ihren Rasen richtig
Der beste Hochdruckreiniger für zu Hause
Rasen kalken gegen saure Erde

News von

Familien: Kann ich die Rückzahlung von Kindergeld stunden lassen?
Wasserstoff: Nel Asa bekommt Millionen von der US-Regierung
Bitcoin wieder über 10.000 Dollar: Was das jetzt für Anleger bedeutet
Goldpreis: Terminmarktprofis geht langsam die Luft aus
DAX-Chartanalyse: Jüngste Korrektur vorerst kein Drama

Heute im Fokus

DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen rot -- Kering-Gewinn mehr als halbiert -- Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen in Q2 -- Gewinn von McDonald's bricht ein -- Tesla, Daimler, VW, Delivery Hero im Fokus

Carrefour steigert Betriebsgewinn. 3M verfehlt Erwartungen im zweiten Quartal. Harley-Davidson fährt in die roten Zahlen. Chef-Ingenieur verlässt Intel nach Produktverzögerungen. Pfizer und BioNTech starten Studie mit Corona-Impfstoff. Raytheon Technologies mit Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal. Ergebnis von HELLA bricht ein - Stellenabbau geplant. Rocket Companies plant milliardenschweren Börsengang. Corona-Krise schadet Mischkonzern BayWa kaum. Corona-Krise macht WashTec zu schaffen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 30 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie das Krisenmanagement der Bundesregierung bei der Corona-Pandemie?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.07.20
DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen rot -- Kering-Gewinn mehr als halbiert -- Pfizer übertrifft Erwartungen in Q2 -- Gewinn von McDonald's bricht ein -- Tesla, Daimler, VW, Delivery Hero im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
28.07.20
Softbank will ARM loswerden - schlägt NVIDIA zu?
Sonstiges
28.07.20
ABS-Anleihen geplant: Tesla will sich frisches Geld beschaffen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
TUITUAG00
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
BASFBASF11
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985