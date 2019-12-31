El Paso Electric First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

El Paso Electric Company (the "Company) (NYSE:EE) will release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 on Friday, May 8, 2020. In light of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement) pursuant to which the Company will be purchased by an affiliate of the Infrastructure Investments Fund ("IIF), a private investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., the Company no longer holds quarterly earnings conference calls to review quarterly financial results and no longer provides earnings guidance.

For additional information on El Paso Electrics financial results and the pending Merger Agreement, click here.

El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 434,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Safe Harbor

This news release includes statements that are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in the Companys most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's filings are available from the SEC or may be obtained through the Company's website, http://www.epelectric.com. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. The Company cautions that these risks and factors are not exclusive. Management cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements or present or prior earnings levels. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

