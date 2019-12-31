finanzen.net
06.03.2020 20:21

El Paso Electric License Transfer Approved by U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) today announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved the joint application for the indirect transfer of control of EPEs ownership interest in the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station to IIF as a result of its proposed acquisition of EPE.

EPE and IIF issued the following statement:

This approval marks another important milestone in connection with IIFs proposed acquisition of El Paso Electric. In addition to approval from EPE shareholders, we have now received five out of the seven required governmental approvals. We expect to close the transaction in the first half of 2020, which we continue to believe will provide meaningful benefits to our customers, employees and the communities we serve.

As previously announced, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the City of El Paso, Texas, the Federal Trade Commission, and the Federal Communications Commission have all approved the acquisition. Approvals from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are still pending.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 433,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

About The Infrastructure Investments Fund

The Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) is a $12.5 billion private investment vehicle advised by a dedicated infrastructure investment group within J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. IIF is responsible for investing and growing the retirement funds of more than 40 million families, including 2 million people across Texas and New Mexico who will be invested in El Paso Electric.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include those statements regarding regulatory approvals and the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements often include words like "believe, "anticipate, "target, "project, "expect, "predict, "pro forma, "estimate, "intend, "will, "is designed to, "plan, and words of similar meaning, or are indicated by EPE's discussion of strategies or trends. Forward-looking statements describe EPE's future plans, objectives, expectations or goals. Although EPE believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurances can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements address future events and conditions and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (1) IIFs proposed acquisition of EPE, (2) regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction, (3) the closing of the proposed transaction, and (4) the expected timing of closing the proposed transaction. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EPEs most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EPE with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. EPE cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and EPE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.03.20
Aktionäre von El Paso Electric erhalten Dividende (MyDividends)
28.02.20
El Paso Electric stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
08.08.19
El Paso Electric hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
10.05.19
El Paso Electric legte die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr El Paso Electric News
RSS Feed
El Paso Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.
25.10.2005Update El Paso Electric Co: In-LineGoldman Sachs
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für El Paso Electric Co nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene El Paso Electric News

02.03.20Aktionäre von El Paso Electric erhalten Dividende
28.02.20El Paso Electric stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Weitere El Paso Electric News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Jetzt auf Nummer sicher gehen? Gold im Check.
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Neues Jahrestief!
DAX-Dividendensumme fällt um 4 Prozent
Solidvest: Grundlagen des Vermögensaufbaus
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones erneut roter Bereich
Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Continental, Infineon, Allianz
EUR/USD  Langfristiger Trendwechsel?
Aareal Bank erwartet Stagnation
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur El Paso Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

El Paso Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Nerven liegen blank  Börsen weltweit im Alarmmodus
Und plötzlich spielt grünes Gas für die Heizung keine Rolle mehr
Rasen pflegen - so geht's richtig
Börsenpanik? Mit dieser Sparidee mehren Sie trotzdem Ihr Vermögen
Rasen vertikutieren - So funktioniert es

News von

Konjunktursorgen schicken Börsen auf Talfahrt - DAX unter 12.000 Punkte
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nicht auf ein Wunder hoffen
Virus schürt Rezessionsangst an den Börsen - "Nerven liegen blank"
Schnelle Gewinne im März gefällig? Fünf deutsche Aktienideen
Wie laufen die Geschäfte bei Nel Asa?

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Ölpreise brechen ein - OPEC+-Gespräche gescheitert. EZB wegen Coronavirus unter Zugzwang? Airbus ohne Neubestellungen im Februar. US-Kongress stellt Milliarden für Kampf gegen Coronavirus bereit. Teil-Einigung im Handelsstreit der EU mit USA möglich. Drägerwerk-Aktien legen gegen den Trend zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2019
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Big-Mac-Index 2020
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q4 2019)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welcher der folgenden Faktoren ist Ihnen bei der Auswahl eines Emittenten am wichtigsten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:25 Uhr
DAX geht verlustreich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen dick im Minus -- Infineon: Cypress-Deal könnte scheitern -- Lufthansa: Kurzarbeit und 50 Prozent weniger Flüge -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:37 Uhr
Inmitten der Corona-Panik Aktien kaufen? Milliardenschwerer Investor gibt die Antwort
Aktie im Fokus
20:34 Uhr
thyssenkrupp-Aktie fällt auf Rekordtief
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Allianz840400
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Infineon AG623100