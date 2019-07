El Paso Electric Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) will release second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A conference call and presentation will be webcast on El Paso Electric’s website, www.epelectric.com. Please use the following information to access the conference call by phone:

Date: August 6, 2019 Time: 9:30 a.m. MDT (11:30 a.m. EDT) Dial in #: 800-353-6461 Conference ID: 4468644 Host Name: Lisa Budtke Webcast Address: http://www.epelectric.com

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly after the call ends and will be available until Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Please use the replay number and pass code provided below to access the replay.

Replay Toll Free Number: 888-203-1112 Replay pass code: 4468644 End Date: August 20, 2019

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 428,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico. El Paso Electric’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EE.

