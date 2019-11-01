finanzen.net
01.11.2019 23:19
Bewerten
(0)

El Paso Electric Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

El Paso Electric Company (the "Company) (NYSE:EE) will release its financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. In light of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement) pursuant to which the Company will be purchased by an affiliate of the Infrastructure Investments Fund ("IIF), a private investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., the Company plans to no longer hold quarterly earnings conference calls to review quarterly financial results and will no longer provide earnings guidance nor will it affirm past earnings guidance.

For additional information on El Paso Electrics financial results and the pending Merger Agreement, click here.

El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 430,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

Safe Harbor

This news release includes statements that are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in the Companys most recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's filings are available from the SEC or may be obtained through the Company's website, http://www.epelectric.com. Any such forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and factors. The Company cautions that these risks and factors are not exclusive. Management cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking statements or projecting any future results based on such statements or present or prior earnings levels. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement contained herein.

Nachrichten zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr El Paso Electric News
RSS Feed
El Paso Electric zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu El Paso Electric Co

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
04.03.2019El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
11.01.2017El Paso Electric HoldWilliams Capital
08.01.2015El Paso Electric HoldGabelli & Co
04.02.2009El Paso Electric holdJefferies & Company Inc.
25.10.2005Update El Paso Electric Co: In-LineGoldman Sachs
11.06.2018El Paso Electric SellWilliams Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für El Paso Electric Co nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene El Paso Electric News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere El Paso Electric News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Neuer Monat, neues Jahreshoch!
Wie Scalable Capital Ihre Rendite berechnet
DZ BANK - DAX, S&P 500, Gold, Euro: Anschnallen für das Jahresfinale
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 2. bis 8. November 2019
NASDAQ: Wie steht es um den amerikanischen Technologie-Index?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones gab leicht nach
ThyssenKrupp setzt auf radikale Lösungen
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Infineon, Continental, ThyssenKrupp
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur El Paso Electric-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

El Paso Electric Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Beyond Meat ist eben kein gesundes Bioprodukt
Die wichtigsten Infos zum Cyber Monday 2019
Wenn das Einbruchsopfer über Lautsprecher mit dem Täter spricht
Natürlich haben wir konjunkturell Probleme
Hier bekommen Sie Geld zur Altersvorsorge geschenkt

News von

DAX: Bei Rückschlägen einsteigen
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie im Crash: Wie tief der Titel jetzt noch fallen kann
DAX im Plus: Starke US-Jobdaten treiben Dax Richtung 13.000 Punkte
Dow Jones: Wann kommt der Ausbruch?
DAX schließt schwächer - und was Anleger sonst noch wissen müssen

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Gewinn -- US-Börsen vor dem Wochenende auf markanter Bergfahrt -- VW mit weiterem Dämpfer in USA -- Google übernimmt Fitbit -- Pinterest, Osram, Metro im Fokus

US-Arbeitsmarkt brummt im Oktober trotz GM-Streik. ExxonMobil erleidet weiteren Gewinneinbruch. Alibaba überrascht positiv. Hedgefonds Sand Grove steigt bei Osram ein. Amgen mit Übernahme in China. METRO-Großaktionär Kretinsky stockt Beteiligung auf. CTS Eventim kauft 48 Prozent an Fnac-Tochter France Billet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2019
Diese Unternehmen sind vorne mit dabei
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das Schwarzbuch 2019
Wo 2019 sinnlos Steuern verbrannt wurden
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:47 Uhr
DAX schließt mit Gewinn -- US-Börsen vor dem Wochenende auf markanter Bergfahrt -- VW mit weiterem Dämpfer in USA -- Google übernimmt Fitbit -- Pinterest, Osram, Metro im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
23:36 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
23:25 Uhr
KW 44: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
BayerBAY001
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
AlibabaA117ME
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Infineon AG623100