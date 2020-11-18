  • Suche
08.04.2021 23:03

Elastic and Confluent Partner to Develop Enhanced Experience for Kafka and Elasticsearch Users

Today, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) announced an expanded strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to deliver the best integrated product experience to the Apache Kafka® and Elasticsearch community. Through this alliance, Elastic and Confluent will enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities to help users easily combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka.

Elastic and Confluent plan further enhancements to the product experience for users by:

  • Strengthening the native integration between Elastic Cloud and Confluent Cloud
  • Enriching the Elasticsearch Service Sink Connector in Confluent
  • Developing packaged joint solutions for specific use cases
  • Introducing easier ways to output data from Kafka in an Elastic Common Schema

Building on a solid foundation

The real-time capabilities that Elastic and Confluent currently deliver through their joint partnership help companies tackle technical and business challenges as varied as:

  • Protecting customer environments from constantly evolving threats in real time with the flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and data portability that preemptive threat mitigation requires
  • Delivering faster and more customized search and recommendations for retail and media consumers
  • Improving application and infrastructure performance through real-time monitoring
  • Driving better visibility into real-time user behavior, trends, and content across business-to-business and business-to-consumer systems

Elastic has long provided native support for Kafka to help centralized logging and monitoring customers monitor the health and performance of their Kafka pipelines in Elasticsearch. In addition, users have the choice of a jointly built and fully managed Elasticsearch Service Sink Connector in Confluent Cloud that eliminates the need for customers to take on the difficult task of managing their own Kafka clusters. This gives organizations the ability to seamlessly stream data moving through Kafka into Elasticsearch on all major cloud providers, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

For more information about the Elastic and Confluent partnership, read the Confluent blog and the Elastic blog.

Supporting Quotes

  • "In partnership with Elastic, we have made it easier than ever to connect always-on, always-moving data flowing through Confluent to Elastics real-time search and analytics database. With our seamless integrations, organizations can set their data in motion for a new generation of use cases that were not possible before. -- Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent
  • "Kafka has been, and continues to be, an important component of the Elastic ecosystem. We are committed to deepening our partnership and working together with Confluent, which includes investing in R&D resources on both sides to deliver the best integrated product experience for the community of Elasticsearch and Kafka users. -- Shay Banon, CEO Elastic

     

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastics sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Confluent and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Confluent, Inc.

Apache® and Apache Kafka® are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. No endorsement by the Apache Software Foundation is implied by the use of these marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Werbung

