04.03.2021 22:57

Elastic and Grafana Labs Partner on the Official Grafana Elasticsearch Plugin

Today, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Grafana Labs jointly announced a partnership and commitment to users to deliver the best possible experience of both Elasticsearch and Grafana, across the full breadth of Elasticsearch functionality, with dedicated engineering from both Grafana Labs and Elastic. Through joint development of the official Grafana Elasticsearch plugin, users can combine the benefits of Grafanas visualization platform with the full capabilities of Elasticsearch. This integration is available to all users.

Background on Grafana and Elasticsearch

Grafana holds a special place in the history of Elasticsearch and Kibana. In the early days of Kibana, Elastic made the decision to focus on visualizing data from Elasticsearch, and Kibana evolved into the front end of its platform for the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions  becoming the "the window into the Elastic Stack. Simultaneously, Grafana emerged as a fork of Kibana. Originally developed as a time series and graph-focused dashboarding tool for visualizing data from multiple sources, Grafana has evolved to help users compose dashboards from Elasticsearch, Graphite, Prometheus, Splunk along with its own enterprise observability stack and more than one hundred other sources.

Interoperability and Community Feedback

Elastic and Grafana Labs believe choice and interoperability are guiding tenets in the joint development of the Elasticsearch plugin for Grafana. The companies are taking note of the many ideas coming from the community on the Grafana forum and in GitHub issues. By uniting their efforts, Elastic and Grafana Labs intend to bring users the best integrated experience and enrich the current plugin by including more aggregations, broader query language support, support for space-saving constructs like rollups, and much more as the partnership evolves.

The Grafana Elasticsearch plugin is a native plugin, freely available to all to users and customers.

To learn more about the official Grafana Elasticsearch plugin, read the Grafana blog here and the Elastic blog here.

Supporting Quotes

  • "Elasticsearch is one of our most popular data platforms that can be visualized in Grafana. Our Big Tent philosophy means we prioritize sources that our users are passionate about, and we are pleased to partner with Elastic to support the full functionality of Elasticsearch. -- Raj Dutt, CEO Grafana Labs
  • "We are happy to announce this partnership and commitment to our users that they will have the best possible experience of both Elasticsearch and Grafana, across the full breadth of Elasticsearch functionality, with dedicated engineering on the Elastic side. -- Shay Banon, CEO Elastic

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability platform built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are over 1,000 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 650,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki) and tracing (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lead Edge Capital. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

