02.03.2021 23:35

Elastic Announces General Availability of Searchable Snapshots and Introduces Runtime Fields

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced the general availability of searchable snapshots and the beta of schema on read with runtime fields to maximize data insights and cost efficiency across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability and Security solutions.

With the general availability of searchable snapshots and the cold data tier in Elasticsearch 7.11, customers can retain and search data on low-cost object stores such as AWS S3, Microsoft Azure Storage and Google Cloud Storage to balance storage costs, search performance and depth of data insight. The new cold tier capability, which is also available in Elastic Cloud, reduces infrastructure costs by up to 50% with minimal performance impact  all with the same level of reliability, redundancy and automatic recovery expected from Elasticsearch.

Elasticsearch 7.11 also introduced the beta of runtime fields, which allows users to define the schema for their index at query time. With runtime fields built on the Elastic Stack, users now have the ability to choose between the performance and scale of schema on write or the flexibility of schema on read in the same Elasticsearch cluster. Users can create fluid data structures with schema on read, reducing the time to first insight and optimizing cost. Regardless of use case, runtime fields help teams reduce the time to get value from their data.

For more information read the Elastic blogs about searchable snapshots and runtime fields.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

