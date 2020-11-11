  • Suche
11.11.2020 20:23

Elastic Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions that deliver powerful new features to reduce storage costs without compromising performance, proactively monitor and manage digital web experiences, and visualize data with drag-and-drop ease.

With the beta launch of searchable snapshots, a new capability that provides a tiered approach to searching across data that is saved in different classes of storage, Elastic customers benefit from a simple, integrated approach to managing data storage tiers. Customers can cost-effectively store and search more data to drive critical business decisions, enhance revenue, and reduce costs with low-cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Azure Storage, and Google Cloud Storage.

New expanded Elastic Observability features, including user experience monitoring and synthetics, give developers new tools to test, measure, and optimize end-user website experiences. The launch of a new dedicated User Experience app in Kibana provides Elastic customers with an enhanced view and understanding of how end users experience their websites. In addition, Elastic customers can use the new user experience monitoring feature to review Core Web Vitals, helping website developers interpret digital experience signals. Elastic users can also leverage a dev preview release of synthetic monitoring in Elastic Uptime to simulate complex user flows, measure performance, and optimize new interaction paths without impact to a websites end users.

The combination of these two new observability features gives Elastic customers a deeper view of their customers digital experience before and after a site update is deployed.

Kibana Lens, the Elastic self-service visual data analysis tool, is now generally available, enabling users to investigate their data in Elasticsearch with the intuitive drag-and-drop data visualization interface, to get from raw data to business insights with ease.

Additional updates and new features launched across Elastic solutions include:

Elastic Enterprise Search

  • Providing users with deeper access to more content sources and enhanced usability in Elastic Cloud to boost productivity within a single, unified search experience
  • Adding new content sources to Workplace Search with the addition of connectors for Slack and for Salesforce sandboxes
  • Adding single sign-on to App Search and Workplace Search so users can sign into accounts using Elastic Cloud credentials and eliminate the need to manage multiple usernames and passwords
  • Enhancing document-level security support for Workplace Search connectors to manage access to Sharepoint Online, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365
  • Enabling the ability to search object stores like Amazon S3 using searchable snapshots to search across all application content and historical workplace records

Elastic Observability

  • Launching user experience monitoring to measure, monitor, and understand the performance and quality of websites
  • Expanding synthetic monitoring capabilities to test and optimize websites with multistep journey checks in Elastic Uptime
  • Offering new one-click anomaly detection jobs to detect common infrastructure issues with zero manual setup
  • Enabling users to search years of logs, metrics, and APM traces cost-effectively and easily with searchable snapshots on object stores like Amazon S3

Elastic Security

  • Lowering mean time to detect (MTTD) and reducing alert fatigue with event query language (EQL) correlation and indicator match rules
  • Protecting cloud and remote users with prebuilt detections for Azure, Google Cloud, and Zoom
  • Extending visibility across a fast-changing attack surface with new data integrations
  • Arming threat hunters and analysts with years of high-volume security data sources on object stores like Amazon S3, made easily accessible through searchable snapshots

Elastic Stack

  • Reducing storage costs with searchable snapshots, which enables users to store and search more data while maintaining complete control over cost and performance
  • Announcing the general availability of Kibana Lens, which enables users to visualize data faster with drag-and-drop ease
  • Turning insights from data into decisive actions with dashboard drilldowns to web apps in Kibana
  • Making it easier for users to secure Elasticsearch with new security status notifications when they are not using free, built-in security capabilities

Elastic Cloud

  • Adding improvements that allow users to optimize for any use case using new solution-specific deployments, audit access to data using audit logs, and upgrade more easily
  • Adding three new regions, AWS Mumbai, Azure Iowa, and Azure New South Wales, now providing availability of Elastic Cloud across 42 regions

Supporting Quotes:

  • "These critical new capabilities illustrate Elastics ongoing commitment to helping customers adapt to new work environments at speed and scale, said Kevin Kluge, SVP, Engineering, Elastic. "By helping them reduce storage costs without compromising performance, proactively monitor and manage digital web experiences, and rapidly visualize data, Elastic makes it possible for customers to accelerate their data to insights journeys faster than ever before.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

