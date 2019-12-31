finanzen.net
Grüne Welt nach Corona: Welche Aktien + Fonds profitieren. Die neue BÖRSE ONLINE: Jetzt digital lesen.-w-
13.05.2020 20:27

Elastic Announces New Alerting Framework to Bring Native Alerting Workflows to Users Across the Elastic Stack

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the launch of a new alerting framework delivered across the Elastic Stack to provide first-class experiences with tailored interfaces that allow users to create powerful alerts in the normal flow of their daily tasks.

The new alerting framework is delivered via Kibana across the Elastic Stack and available within the SIEM, Uptime, APM, and Metrics applications. From monitoring application transactions to tracking brute force login attempts, users are enabled with embedded alerting functionality and easily configured integrations with email platforms, and providers including PagerDuty, ServiceNow, and Slack.

Embedding native alerting within the Elastic Stack delivers on the companys vision for creating a single, intuitive user experience with integrated workflows that are tailored to a users context and use case, and includes predefined detection and action mechanisms.

Supporting Quotes:

  • "The new Elastic Stack integration with PagerDuty enables our joint customers to trigger customized actions on the PagerDuty platform to proactively respond to operations issues, said Steve Gross, senior director of strategic ecosystem development, PagerDuty. "Whether youre monitoring server health metrics or suspicious login attempts, the enhanced alerting framework in the Elastic Stack enables DevOps engineers and security practitioners to sleep easier.
  • "Alerting is a critical capability for anyone with time series data, but its especially critical for Observability and Security," said Steve Kearns, vice president, product management, Elastic. "That's why we designed our new alerting framework from the ground up to make it easy to build alerting UIs anywhere in Kibana, allowing us to bring intuitive workflows to where the operations and security practitioners need them. With integrations into key third-party systems, from PagerDuty to Slack, it's never been easier to keep an eye on data from a distance."

The new alerting framework is being introduced as a beta in the 7.7 release of Kibana and is available immediately on the Elasticsearch Service on Elastic Cloud, or for download.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Everyone can get started with Elastic products and solutions quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News
RSS Feed
Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares HoldCanaccord Adams
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares OverweightBarclays Capital
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.06.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
28.02.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares OverweightBarclays Capital
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.06.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
28.02.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
17.12.2018Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News
Werbung

Inside

5 goldene Regeln für junge Anleger
Wirecard: Gut nach unten abgesichert?
Vontobel: ProSiebenSat.1 stellt sich neu auf
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Abwärtskorrektur
Saudi Aramco setzt niedriger Ölpreis zu
EuroStoxx 50  Größeres Verkaufssignal könnte drohen
Was eine Top-Aktie zum Kauf macht...
DZ BANK - Bechtle: Rekorde dank Home-Office
Exporo: Höchste Rückzahlung für Tausende Privatanleger
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

In diesen deutschen Aktien steckt das größte Corona-Risiko
Grüne und Linke fordern Staatshilfen für Mieter
Alles, was Sie über den Prime Day 2020 wissen müssen
Deutschland ist nicht so reich, dass es allen bedingungslos helfen muss
Risiko oder Einstiegschance  Lohnt sich jetzt ein Ferienhaus-Investment?

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

Dow tiefrot -- DAX schließt weit im Minus -- Fed-Chef sieht längere Krise -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI, VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus

Aston Martin weitet Verlust in der Corona-Krise aus. OPEC senkt Prognose der Rohölnachfrage erneut. Uniper baut Gasmotorenkraftwerk an altem Bremer Kohlemeiler. KfW bewilligt wohl Corona-Kredite in Höhe von fast 20 Milliarden Euro. Philips erhält FDA-Genehmigung für Ultraschall-Produkte bei Covid-19-Fällen. Norwegischer Ölfonds veräußert wegen Kohleproduktion Anteile an RWE und Uniper.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 19 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie die in Deutschland beschlossenen Lockerungen in der Corona-Krise für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:36 Uhr
Dow tiefrot -- DAX schließt weit im Minus -- Fed-Chef sieht längere Krise -- Commerzbank-Verlust höher als erwartet -- Erste deutsche Anlegerklage gegen Wirecard -- TUI, VW, Deutsche Bank im Fokus
Ausland
20:19 Uhr
Userdaten nicht gelöscht: Hacker macht Daten-Leak bei Tesla öffentlich
Aktie im Fokus
20:11 Uhr
Behörde bleibt hart: Tesla-Werk soll erst kommende Woche loslegen - Aktie fester
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
TUITUAG00
Allianz840400
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Amazon906866
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
CommerzbankCBK100
NEL ASAA0B733