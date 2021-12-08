  • Suche
08.12.2021 22:53

Elastic Announces the General Availability of Curated Data Exploration Views and APM Server integration for Elastic Agent

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced new features and enhancements across the Elastic Observability solution in its 7.16 release, enabling customers to observe and protect their entire digital ecosystem.

Enhanced capabilities include the introduction of curated data exploration views to provide users with the ability to visualize and overlay multiple dimensions of data. Curated data exploration views give site reliability engineering and DevOps teams the ability to analyze "unknown unknownsissues an organization does not know existwithout the need for teams to know anything about index patterns or field names, removing the complexity of analyzing different time periods, cohorts, and data types. Curated data exploration views are generally available for real user monitoring and synthetics, and in technical preview for mobile APM.

Additionally, customers can now leverage the centralized management, scalability, security, and one-click integrations of the unified Elastic Agent across web, datastore, middleware, edge, and cloud-native infrastructure.

A new app in Kibana offers a unified integrations view, making it easier for customers to discover all Elastic integrations, reduce wasted storage and improve installation speed by installing only the integration components they need.

The APM Server integration for Elastic Agent and Fleet, now generally available, simplifies the set up of Elastic clusters to support APM use cases. New capabilities also include observability tooling for continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines with OpenTelemetry integrations with tools from Ansible, now generally available, and Maven, in beta, to help customers accelerate monitoring, alerting, and troubleshooting of issues during the entire software development lifecycle.

Two new certified apps on the ServiceNow Store enable customers to standardize and streamline incident management workflows and facilitate collaboration across ITOps and DevOps teams. With connectors available for ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM), Security Incident Response (SIR), and IT Operations Management (ITOM), teams can escalate cases into ServiceNow IT and security incidents and automatically update ServiceNow incidents from Elastic alerts.

Elastic also introduced an AWS FireLens integration, allowing customers to directly ship container logs and events to Elastic Cloud. AWS FireLens is a container log router for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) launch types, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and AWS Fargate. With this integration, customers benefit from a simplified data architecture allowing them to reduce operational complexity.

For more information read the Elastic blog about whats new in Elastic Observability 7.16.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastics sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares

03.12.21
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.11.21
Ausblick: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
27.08.21
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
23.08.21
Ausblick: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.06.21
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares gewährte Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
31.05.21
Ausblick: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
19.05.21
Erste Schätzungen: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Februar 2021: So schätzen Experten die Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)

mehr Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News
Analysen zu Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares

29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares HoldCanaccord Adams
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares OverweightBarclays Capital
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.06.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
28.02.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares OverweightBarclays Capital
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.06.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
28.02.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
17.12.2018Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

mehr Analysen

30.11.21Ausblick: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares legt Quartalsergebnis vor
03.12.21Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
23.11.21Elastic Joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Program and Integrates with AWS FireLens
16.11.21Elastic to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday. December 1. 2021
01.12.21Elastic to Present at the Barclays Global Technology. Media and Telecommunications Conference
07.12.21Elastic Announces Streamlined Data Integrations to Enhance Cloud Search Experiences
07.12.21Elastic Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Streamline Observability and Security Workflows
22:46 UhrElastic Announces New Osquery Manager Integration and Memory Threat Protection for macOS and Linux
22:53 UhrElastic Announces the General Availability of Curated Data Exploration Views and APM Server integration for Elastic Agent
Weitere Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News
