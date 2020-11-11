  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Aktienhandel ohne Kaufprovision, ohne Depotgebühr- jetzt bei eToro kostenlos anmelden und investieren! eToro - die führende Social Trading Plattform-w-
11.11.2020 20:24

Elastic Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced expanded Elastic Observability features including user experience monitoring and synthetics to give developers new tools to test, measure, and optimize end-user digital experiences.

With the launch of a new dedicated User Experience app in Kibana, Elastic users can get a better view and understanding of how end users experience their websites. According to a recent McKinsey Digital article1, organizations that use technology to revamp the customer experience can carve out significant differentiation  increasing customer satisfaction by 15 to 20%, reducing cost to serve by 20 to 40%, and boosting conversion rates and growth by 20%.

The new User Experience app provides expanded insight into well-known performance metrics like paint time, long task duration, and total blocking time. In addition, Elastic users can leverage the new user experience monitoring feature to review Core Web Vitals to help website developers interpret digital experience signals.

In addition, Elastic users can now leverage a dev preview release of synthetic monitoring with multistep journey tests in Elastic Uptime. This new feature enables customers to simulate complex user flows, measure performance, and optimize new interaction paths without impact to a websites end users.

Elastic Observability customers benefit from continued updates to features that use machine learning to automate or improve common observability workflows. With this launch, customers can leverage turnkey anomaly detection for infrastructure health monitoring, making it easy to detect common infrastructure issues across thousands of resources.

For more information read the blog about the new Elastic Observability features and updates.

Supporting Quotes:

  • "With so much of our lives moving online  from work, to school, to even our social lives  it is vital that organizations have a comprehensive view of the digital experiences of their end users, said Tanya Bragin, vice president, product management, Elastic. "The new user experience monitoring and expanded synthetic capabilities in Elastic Observability help our customers track how their end users are experiencing their digital service, arming them with the data to prioritize optimizations with the biggest impact on the business. We are introducing both of these market-leading features in our free and open distribution tier, making it easy for developers to adopt into their workflows.

1McKinsey Digital, "Service industries can fuel growth by making digital customer experiences a priority, Ralph Breuer, Harald Fanderl, Markus Hedwig, and Marcel Meuer, April 30, 2020

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Nachrichten zu Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
31.10.20
Was Analysten von der Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
28.08.20
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
25.08.20
Ausblick: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
30.06.20
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats Juni (finanzen.net)
05.06.20
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
02.06.20
Ausblick: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
28.02.20
Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares hat Bilanz für das abgelaufene Quartal gezogen (finanzen.net)
25.02.20
Ausblick: Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News
RSS Feed
Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares HoldCanaccord Adams
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares OverweightBarclays Capital
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.06.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
28.02.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares OverweightBarclays Capital
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.06.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
28.02.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
17.12.2018Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News

31.10.20Was Analysten von der Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares-Aktie erwarten
Weitere Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - HelloFresh kann sich vor Neukunden kaum retten
Jetzt verantwortungsbewusst investieren mit Scalable Capital
Free-Trade-Aktion mit der Consorsbank & Hello bank!  Société Générale-Derivate bis Jahresende kostenfrei handeln
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Neutrale Ausgangslage
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Continental, Bayer
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Politische Börsen haben kurze Beine
Financial Fact: Markttechnik profitiert von Verzögerungen bei US-Wahl.
Auch nur ein Mensch: Der DAX hat gute und schlechte Tage
Einfach intelligent investieren. Allvest powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Verkehrte Welt
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Elastic B.V. Bearer and Registered Shares Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Rabattschlacht im Netz ist eröffnet  Das sollten Sie beachten
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
Trumps Vermögen drastisch geschrumpft  doch jetzt kann er richtig abkassieren
Projekt Lightspeed  so tickt das Genie, das die Pandemie herausfordert
Xbox Series X oder Playstation 5 ist auch eine Frage des Glaubens

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Zahlen von Beyond Meat schmecken Anlegern nicht
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kommt jetzt wieder die Normalität?
Newsticker Corona: US-Gesundheitsminister - Starten im Dezember mit Impfungen
Wasserstoff Newsblog: BP und Ørsted wollen 'grünen' Wasserstoff produzieren
Carnival-Aktie stark gesucht: Was ist da los?

Heute im Fokus

Dow unentschlossen -- DAX schließt stärker -- Piloten bieten Lufthansa Millionen-Einsparungen an -- Continental mit Verlust -- BioNTech & Pfizer: Bis zu 300 Mio Impfdosen für EU -- Alibaba im Fokus

Boeing erhält F-15-Auftrag aus Saudi Arabien. Nordex-Aktie auf Hoch seit Anfang 2017. Regulierer stufen JPMorgan als weniger riskant ein. Schaeffler-Aktie setzt Rally dank Empfehlung fort. UniCredit verkauft notleidende Forderungen. Anleger trennen sich wieder von Corona-Verlierern. Lufthansa bestellt Remco Steenbergen zum 1. Januar zum Finanzvorstand. Credit Suisse liebäugelt mit Zukäufen in Vermögensverwaltung. Home24 hebt Jahresprognose nochmals an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 45 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kommt die Jahresendrally? - Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2020?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen