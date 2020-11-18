Elastic Announces Web Crawler for Elastic App Search and Support for Box in Elastic Workplace Search

  • Suche
Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, recently announced new capabilities and updates across the Elastic Enterprise Search solution. Expanded capabilities include the beta release of the Elastic App Search web crawler, support for Box as a content source inside Elastic Workplace Search, and document-level permissions for Atlassian Jira Cloud and Confluence Cloud.

The new web crawler for Elastic App Search offers a fast and powerful way for users to ingest content directly from publicly accessible web sites and make that content easily searchable in their App Search engines. The schema is inferred upon ingestion and can be updated in near real time with one click  all without having to write code or access the underlying datastore. The introduction of the web crawler for App Search is an important milestone in simplifying Elastic deployments and enabling new use cases for enterprise customers.

Elastic Enterprise Search now offers support for Box as a content source inside Elastic Workplace Search, enabling teams to easily access important files. The prebuilt connector includes document-level permissions to limit user access to sensitive or private content. The addition of Box deepens an already robust portfolio of content sources available in Workplace Search, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow and Sharepoint.

Elastic Workplace Search introduces document-level permissions for Atlassian Jira Cloud and Confluence Cloud, extending granular access controls and improving relevance and security for the source applications. The same permissions set in Jira and Confluence are synchronized by Workplace Search for more relevant, secure and personalized search experiences.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what's new in Elastic Enterprise Search 7.11.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

