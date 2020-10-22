  • Suche
22.10.2020 23:00

Elastic Wraps ElasticON Global with Over 25,000 Registrations and More than 300 Sessions, All Now Available On Demand

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, held its first-ever fully virtual ElasticON Global event, featuring a public sector day, 19 keynotes, 300 breakout sessions, and 31 Ask Me Anything (AMA) and collaboration sessions.

Elastic CEO Shay Banon delivered the opening keynote debuting new solution innovations and discussed how those solutions harness the power of search to give users the fastest path from data to insight to action.

Keynote highlights include:

  • A conversation with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who joined Banon to share how the partnership between Elastic and Google Cloud helps accelerate business innovation for joint customers with Elastics free and paid proprietary features and solutions.
  • Demos of upcoming product innovations, including Elastic Agent, Kibana Lens, actionable Kibana, searchable snapshots, and schema on read.
  • Focused keynotes from Elastic leaders on Elastic Cloud, Elastic Stack and the Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions.
  • Fireside chats with customers about the KPIs that teams are tracking, the ways theyre using Elastic, critical features and capabilities, and more. The customers included Wells Fargo and Cerner in the Americas, Shell International in Europe, and international law firm King & Wood Mallesons in Asia-Pacific.

Attendees also learned best practices for running Elasticsearch Service on Microsoft Azure from Paul Yuknewicz, head of product, Microsoft Azure development tools and diagnostics, who shared how the partnership between Microsoft and Elastic makes it easier to deploy powerful search experiences in an Azure environment.

In addition, Elastic hosted a public sector day, and Director of Solutions Architecture Dave Erickson shared the vision for the future of Elastic solutions for the public sector. Erickson presented new, impactful features, discussed GovCloud availability and FedRAMP authorization, and announced a new program for veterans called Operation Giving Back, which allows Elastic to make training and career advancement resources available to the veteran and active duty military community through a partnership with VetsinTech.

CXO Programming

The events 300+ sessions offered insights for all levels of attendees and provided a special component created specifically for executive-level attendees. Forrester Research analyst Noel Yuhanna delivered a feature session about leveraging the cloud to turn data into actionable insights, and a panel discussion with executives from Rocket Homes and Allegis Group was curated specifically for event participants in C-level and management roles.

Other Event Highlights

  • Elastic Chief Marketing Officer Sally Jenkins had a fireside chat with soccer star and World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe and Elastic CEO Shay Banon hosted a conversation with comedian and host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah. Both discussions highlighted views on equality, diversity, determination, resiliency, and more.
  • Elastic Team Lead, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Karen Penn led a panel discussion about power and privilege in technology where participants from the UK Parliaments Information Authority, Hub Scout, and Elastic reflected on their journeys as leaders in technology and shared how they have overcome institutional biases and hurdles.

The full lineup of ElasticON Global 2020 event sessions is now available on demand for anyone, in any global region.

Supporting Quote:

  • "ElasticON Global 2020 had something for everyone. With more than 300 sessions, we aimed to create compelling content and provide thoughtful insights about using data to uncover insights that drive action for all attendees - from practitioners to CXOs, said Sally Jenkins, chief marketing officer, Elastic. "Moving ElasticON Global to a fully virtual event provided the opportunity to reach more people and innovate and rethink the way we produce events at Elastic. We knew we had to provide the best virtual event experience for our attendees, with easy access and simple navigation so all event participants would have a seamless and engaging experience."

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares HoldCanaccord Adams
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares OverweightBarclays Capital
29.08.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
06.06.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
28.02.2019Elastic BV Bearer and Registered Shares BuyMonness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Werbung

