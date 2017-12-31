Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed or the "Company) (NYSE American: ELMD),
a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced
financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 ("Q4 FY
2018).
Q4 FY 2018 Highlights
-
Net revenue increased 13.3% to $8.2 million from $7.3 million during
the three months ended June 30, 2017 ("Q4 FY 2017). Net revenue for
the prior year comparable period included a favorable impact of
$703,000 from a one-time item related to a settlement agreement with
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
-
Gross profit rose 12.2% to $6.7 million from $6.0 million in Q4 FY
2017.
-
Operating income grew 5.1% to $1.6 million from $1.5 million in Q4 FY
2017.
-
Net income expanded 18.2% to $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share,
from $946,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 FY 2017.
-
Cash flow from operating activities increased 48.1% to $570,000 from
$385,000 in Q4 FY 2017.
-
Field sales employees grew to 50 at the end of Q4 FY 2018 from 40 at
the end of Q4 FY 2017.
Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed,
commented, "In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, we delivered strong
top and bottom-line growth, driven by a 14.8% year-over-year increase in
home care revenue. We benefitted from investments made earlier in the
year to expand our sales force, improve our reimbursement skills and
processes, and advance physician awareness and education surrounding the
benefits of high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy ("HFCWO) with
our SmartVest® device. As a result, this quarter we achieved a greater
number of referrals, of significantly higher quality, translating into
exceptional growth in approvals.
Ms. Skarvan continued, "The incremental investments initiated in fiscal
2018 position Electromed for double-digit revenue and earnings growth
over the next few years. Looking ahead, we remain focused on improving
sales force productivity, enhancing our reimbursement processes,
increasing HFCWO awareness and education among physicians and patients,
promulgating evidence-based studies that differentiate SmartVest,
developing innovative device features, and expanding our covered lives.
"Last month, we announced the first independent study suggesting that
HFCWO therapy with SmartVest significantly reduces severe exacerbations
and hospitalizations, and may meaningfully slow the otherwise normal
progression of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. A growing body of
evidence, including this study, reinforces our optimism for expanding
the market for HFCWO and gaining share in the large, underpenetrated
bronchiectasis market. As always, our underlying mission is to improve
quality-of-life and outcomes for a greater number of patients with
compromised pulmonary function, while reducing overall healthcare
utilization through SmartVest airway clearance therapy.
Q4 FY 2018 Review
Net revenue increased 13.3% to $8.2 million in Q4 FY 2018 from $7.3
million in Q4 FY 2017, primarily driven by higher home care revenue.
Home care revenue rose 14.8% to $7.7 million in Q4 FY 2018 from $6.7
million in Q4 FY 2017, primarily due to growth in approvals as a result
of continued improvements in our reimbursement operations that led to a
greater referral to approval percentage and a higher average selling
price per device. Net revenue for the prior year comparable period
included a favorable impact of $703,000 from a one-time item related to
a settlement agreement with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Gross profit increased 12.2% to $6.7 million, or 81.7% of net revenue,
in Q4 FY 2018 from $6.0 million, or 82.5% of net revenue, in Q4 FY 2017.
The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from an increase in home
care revenue.
Operating expenses, which include selling, general and administrative
("SG&A) as well as research and development ("R&D) expenses, totaled
$5.1 million, or 62.4% of revenue, in Q4 FY 2018 compared with $4.5
million, or 61.7% of revenue, in the same period of the prior year. SG&A
expenses increased 14.4% to $5.1 million in Q4 FY 2018 from $4.4 million
in Q4 FY 2017, primarily due to higher payroll and compensation-related
expenses and increased travel, meals and entertainment expenses which
were driven by the expansion of our sales force. These increased costs
were partially offset by a $406,000 refund of medical device excise
taxes that was recognized during Q4 FY 2018. R&D expenses totaled
$81,000 in Q4 FY 2018 compared to $65,000 in Q4 FY 2017.
Operating income increased 5.1% to $1.6 million in Q4 FY 2018 from $1.5
million in Q4 FY 2017, primarily due to increased gross profit driven by
higher revenue and a refund of medical device excise taxes, which were
partially offset by costs related to the expansion of our sales force.
Net income before income tax expense rose 7.6% to $1.6 million in Q4 FY
2018 from $1.5 million in Q4 FY 2017.
Net income increased 18.2% to $1.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share,
in Q4 FY 2018, from $946,000, or $0.11 per diluted share, in Q4 FY 2017.
In Q4 FY 2018, income tax expense totaled $500,000, compared to $559,000
in the same period of the prior year.
Full Year FY 2018 Summary
For the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, revenue grew 11.0% to $28.7
million from $25.9 million in fiscal 2017, driven by a 13.8% increase in
home care revenue. Gross margins were 79.6%, compared to 79.5% in the
prior fiscal year, while net income was $1.9 million, or $0.22 per
diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in
fiscal 2017.
Financial Condition
Electromeds balance sheet at June 30, 2018 included cash of $7.5
million, long-term debt including current maturities of $1.1 million,
working capital of $17.5 million, and shareholders equity of $21.9
million.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call on September 26, 2018 at 8:00 am
CT (9:00 am ET) to discuss Q4 FY 2018 financial results and other
matters.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:
-
(877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
-
(201) 493-6739 (International)
The conference call will also be accessible via the following link: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/37302.
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online webcast
replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of
Electromeds web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.
About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide
airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway
Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The
Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in
1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.
Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking
statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by
words such as "believe, "estimate, "expect, "may, "plan
"potential, "should, "will, and similar expressions, including the
negative of these terms, but they are not the exclusive means of
identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements cannot be
guaranteed and actual results may vary materially due to the
uncertainties and risks, known or unknown associated with such
statements. Examples of risks and uncertainties for the Company include,
but are not limited to: the competitive nature of our market; risks
associated with expansion into international markets; changes to
Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance reimbursement policies; new
drug or pharmaceutical discoveries; changes to health care laws; changes
affecting the medical device industry; our need to maintain regulatory
compliance and to gain future regulatory approvals and clearances; our
ability to protect and expand our intellectual property portfolio; our
ability to renew our line of credit or obtain additional credit as
necessary; our ability to develop new sales channels for our product;
and general economic and business conditions, as well as other factors
described from time to time in our reports to the Securities and
Exchange Commission (including the Companys most recent Annual Report
on Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, and subsequent reports on
Form 10-Q and Form 8-K). Investors should not consider any list of such
factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties
or potentially inaccurate assumptions investors should take into account
when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers should
not place undue reliance on "forward-looking statements, as such
statements speak only as of the date of this release.
Financial Tables Follow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electromed, Inc.
|
Condensed Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
June 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
7,455,844
|
|
$
|
5,573,709
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of
$45,000)
|
|
|
11,563,208
|
|
|
9,949,759
|
Inventories
|
|
|
2,360,693
|
|
|
2,559,485
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
832,202
|
|
|
393,319
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
22,211,947
|
|
|
18,476,272
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,091,242
|
|
|
3,303,233
|
Finite-life intangible assets, net
|
|
|
649,103
|
|
|
721,276
|
Other assets
|
|
|
91,912
|
|
|
99,868
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
594,000
|
|
|
460,000
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
26,638,204
|
|
$
|
23,060,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
1,101,043
|
|
$
|
50,703
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
810,644
|
|
|
663,376
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
1,209,738
|
|
|
946,623
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
397,390
|
|
|
156,524
|
Warranty reserve
|
|
|
760,000
|
|
|
640,000
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
464,357
|
|
|
438,748
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
4,743,172
|
|
|
2,895,974
|
Long-term debt, less current maturities and net of debt issuance
costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,097,125
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
4,743,172
|
|
|
3,993,099
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized: 13,000,000 shares;
8,288,659 and 8,230,167 issued
and outstanding at June 30,
2018 and June 30, 2017, respectively
|
|
|
82,887
|
|
|
82,302
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
14,953,103
|
|
|
14,028,602
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
6,859,042
|
|
|
4,956,646
|
Total shareholders equity
|
|
|
21,895,032
|
|
|
19,067,550
|
Total liabilities and shareholders equity
|
|
$
|
26,638,204
|
|
$
|
23,060,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electromed, Inc.
|
Condensed Statements of Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,240,564
|
|
$
|
7,273,901
|
|
$
|
28,697,622
|
|
$
|
25,861,144
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,507,159
|
|
|
1,272,100
|
|
|
5,841,601
|
|
|
5,292,715
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,733,405
|
|
|
6,001,801
|
|
|
22,856,021
|
|
|
20,568,429
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,061,167
|
|
|
4,422,953
|
|
|
19,596,053
|
|
|
16,402,214
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81,320
|
|
|
64,621
|
|
|
251,443
|
|
|
596,876
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,142,487
|
|
|
4,487,574
|
|
|
19,847,496
|
|
|
16,999,090
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,590,918
|
|
|
1,514,227
|
|
|
3,008,525
|
|
|
3,569,339
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,296
|
|
|
(8,733)
|
|
|
19,871
|
|
|
(49,867)
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,619,214
|
|
|
1,505,494
|
|
|
3,028,396
|
|
|
3,519,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
559,000
|
|
|
1,126,000
|
|
|
1,290,000
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,119,214
|
|
$
|
946,494
|
|
$
|
1,902,396
|
|
$
|
2,229,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.13
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,221,437
|
|
|
8,171,319
|
|
|
8,207,365
|
|
|
8,168,152
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,578,295
|
|
|
8,493,619
|
|
|
8,620,102
|
|
|
8,461,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electromed, Inc.
|
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,902,396
|
|
$
|
2,229,472
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
676,426
|
|
|
636,709
|
Amortization of finite-life intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
113,601
|
|
|
118,418
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
6,351
|
|
|
13,067
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
862,674
|
|
|
479,482
|
Deferred taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(134,000)
|
|
|
(117,000)
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
25,990
|
|
|
3,302
|
Loss on disposal of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
4,122
|
|
|
132,724
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
(1,613,449)
|
|
|
(2,338,322)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
234,594
|
|
|
(28,334)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
(433,363)
|
|
|
49,864
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
192,685
|
Income tax payable
|
|
|
|
|
240,866
|
|
|
156,524
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
555,992
|
|
|
(337,470)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
2,442,200
|
|
|
1,191,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenditures for property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(526,227)
|
|
|
(618,763)
|
Expenditures for finite-life intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
(45,550)
|
|
|
(68,385)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(571,777)
|
|
|
(687,148)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt including capital lease
obligations
|
|
|
|
|
(50,700)
|
|
|
(48,747)
|
Issuance of common stock upon exercise of options
|
|
|
|
|
62,412
|
|
|
-
|
Payments of deferred financing fees
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,872)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
11,712
|
|
|
(53,619)
|
Net increase in cash
|
|
|
|
|
1,882,135
|
|
|
450,354
|
Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
5,573,709
|
|
|
5,123,355
|
End of period
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,455,844
|
|
$
|
5,573,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
