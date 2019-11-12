finanzen.net
12.11.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Electromed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed or the "Company) (NYSE American:ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 ("Q1 FY 2020).

Q1 FY 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenue increased 14.1% to $8.3 million from $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 ("Q1 FY 2019).
  • Operating margin improved to 16.2% from 2.8% in Q1 FY 2019.
  • Operating income grew to $1.3 million from $0.2 million in Q1 FY 2019.
  • Net income increased to $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, from $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2019.
  • Cash flow from operating activities increased to $0.6 million from $0.3 million in Q1 FY 2019.

Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed, commented, "We delivered strong revenue and net income, driven by top-line growth of 14.1% and significant operating margin improvement compared to the prior year period. Home care revenue grew by 11.4% compared to our prior first quarter as we executed on our strategy to drive growth organically and achieved our second consecutive quarter of improved sales team productivity. This quarter we produced approximately $879,000 of annualized home care revenue per direct field sales employee, slightly exceeding our target productivity range of between $750,000 and $850,000. Our institutional sales also performed well, with first quarter revenue up 49.2% year-over-year. We believe the sales restructuring, new sales leadership appointments, enhanced sales training programs and targeting approaches we initiated in the prior fiscal year, combined with our focus on cost containment, contributed to improved financial results for what is typically a seasonally light first quarter for Electromed.

Ms. Skarvan continued, "We are very pleased with the start to our fiscal year and believe we are well positioned to further penetrate the large and growing bronchiectasis market with our SmartVest® Airway Clearance device, which makes lifes important moments possible, one breath at a time. For the remainder of the fiscal year, we will continue to prudently invest in growing our business while targeting improved operating margins. These investments will include expanding our direct sales staff to 38 as previously disclosed from 32 at the end of the quarter and some focused investments in R&D.

Q1 FY 2020 Review

Net revenue increased 14.1% to $8.3 million, from $7.3 million in Q1 FY 2019, primarily driven by higher home care revenue. Home care revenue rose 11.4% to $7.5. million from $6.7 million in Q1 FY 2019, primarily due to a higher average allowable based on payer mix, a greater referral to approval percentage and improved productivity from the Companys field sales staff. Field sales employees totaled 38, of which 32 were direct sales, at the end of Q1 FY 2020, compared to 40 at the end of our fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, of which 34 were direct sales, and 49 at the end of Q1 FY 2019 of which 41 were direct sales. Institutional revenue increased 49.2% to $650,000 from $206,000 in Q1 FY 2019. During Q1 FY 2020 the Company began selling to home medical equipment distributors who in turn sell our SmartVest System in the U.S. home care market. Revenue from home care distributors totaled $120,000 during Q1 FY 2020.

Gross profit increased 14.4% to $6.3 million, or 76.4% of net revenue, from $5.5 million, or 76.2% of net revenue, in Q1 FY 2019. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from an increase in home care revenue. The increase in gross profit as a percentage of net revenue was driven by a higher average allowable based on payer mix compared to the same period of the prior year.

Operating expenses, which include selling, general and administrative ("SG&A) as well as research and development ("R&D) expenses, totaled $5.0 million, or 60.1% of net revenue, compared with $5.3 million, or 73.4% of net revenue, in Q1 FY 2019. SG&A expenses decreased by $378,000 to $4.9 million from $5.3 million in Q1 FY 2019, primarily reflecting lower payroll and compensation expenses due to a lower number of employees in sales and administrative roles, lower professional fees and lower expenses for travel, meals and entertainment. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses improved to 59.0% compared to 72.5% in the same period in the prior year, reflecting open positions in sales and administrative rolls and ongoing cost-containment efforts. R&D expenses increased to $99,000, from $68,000 in Q1 FY 2019.

Operating income totaled $1.3 million, compared to $0.2 million in Q1 FY 2019.

Net income before income taxes totaled $1.4 million compared to $0.2 million in Q1 FY 2019.

Net income equaled $1.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in Q1 FY 2019. In Q1 FY 2020, income tax expense totaled $374,000, compared to $58,000 in the same period of the prior year.

Financial Condition

The Companys balance sheet at September 30, 2019 included cash of $8.0 million, no debt, working capital of $21.8 million, and shareholders equity of $27.0 million.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on November 13, 2019 at 8:00 am CT (9:00 am ET) to discuss Q1 FY 2020 financial results and other matters.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

The conference call will also be accessible via the following link:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/elctr/mediaframe/33229/indexl.html

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Companys web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about the Company can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect, "intend, "may, "plan "potential, "should, "will, and similar expressions, including the negative of these terms, but they are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed, and actual results may vary materially due to the uncertainties and risks, known or unknown associated with such statements. Examples of risks and uncertainties for the Company include, but are not limited to the competitive nature of our market; changes to Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance reimbursement policies; changes to state and federal health care laws; changes affecting the medical device industry; our ability to develop new sales channels for our products such as the homecare distributor channel; our need to maintain regulatory compliance and to gain future regulatory approvals and clearances; new drug or pharmaceutical discoveries; general economic and business conditions; our ability to renew our line of credit or obtain additional credit as necessary; our ability to protect and expand our intellectual property portfolio; the risks associated with expansion into international markets, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Companys reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Companys most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended from time to time, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K). Investors should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or potentially inaccurate assumptions investors should take into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers should not place undue reliance on "forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date of this release.

Electromed, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

 

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

Assets
Current Assets
Cash

$

8,034,530

$

7,807,928

Accounts receivable (net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $45,000)

 

12,718,743

 

12,760,042

Contract assets

 

1,007,813

 

995,847

Inventories

 

2,745,557

 

2,622,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

476,137

 

353,214

Income taxes receivable

 

50,489

 

-

Total current assets

 

25,033,269

 

24,539,031

Property and equipment, net

 

3,944,164

 

3,604,744

Finite-life intangible assets, net

 

562,157

 

581,413

Other assets

 

137,716

 

45,044

Deferred income taxes

 

626,000

 

629,000

Total assets

$

30,303,306

$

29,399,232

 
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
Current Liabilities
Current maturities of other long-term liabilities

$

82,696

$

30,320

Accounts payable

 

1,046,149

 

586,575

Accrued compensation

 

1,100,594

 

1,404,662

Income taxes payable

 

-

 

288,511

Warranty reserve

 

800,000

 

810,000

Other accrued liabilities

 

247,074

 

530,453

Total current liabilities

 

3,276,513

 

3,650,521

Other long-term liabilities

 

55,269

 

14,737

Total liabilities

 

3,331,782

 

3,665,258

 
Commitments and Contingencies
 
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized: 13,000,000 shares; 8,445,851 and 8,408,351 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively

 

84,459

 

84,084

Additional paid-in capital

 

16,350,445

 

16,127,826

Retained earnings

 

10,536,620

 

9,522,064

Total shareholders equity

 

26,971,524

 

25,733,974

Total liabilities and shareholders equity

$

30,303,306

$

29,399,232

Electromed, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

Net revenues

$

8,302,498

$

7,275,883

Cost of revenues

 

1,960,150

 

1,732,999

Gross profit

 

6,342,348

 

5,542,884

 
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative

 

4,894,806

 

5,272,985

Research and development

 

98,937

 

68,190

Total operating expenses

 

4,993,743

 

5,341,175

Operating income

 

1,348,605

 

201,709

 
Interest income, net

 

39,951

 

13,452

Net income before income taxes

 

1,388,556

 

215,161

 
Income tax expense

 

374,000

 

58,000

Net income

$

1,014,556

$

157,161

 
Income per share:
Basic

$

0.12

$

0.02

Diluted

$

0.12

$

0.02

 
 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

8,379,505

 

8,260,131

Diluted

 

8,651,891

 

8,637,990

Electromed, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income

$

1,014,556

 

$

157,161

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation

 

150,938

 

 

164,856

 

Amortization of finite-life intangible assets

 

29,963

 

 

29,850

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

-

 

 

979

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

209,954

 

 

257,234

 

Deferred income taxes

 

3,000

 

 

(153,000

)

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

975

 

 

-

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

41,299

 

 

265,393

 

Contract assets

 

(11,966

)

 

(59,493

)

Inventories

 

(118,519

)

 

(349,439

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(102,147

)

 

381,357

 

Income tax receivable

 

(50,489

)

 

-

 

Income tax payable

 

(288,511

)

 

(240,750

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(250,011

)

 

(151,314

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

629,042

 

 

302,834

 

 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Expenditures for property and equipment

 

(404,773

)

 

(10,429

)

Expenditures for finite-life intangible assets

 

(10,707

)

 

(21,786

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(415,480

)

 

(32,215

)

 
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Principal payments on long-term debt including capital lease obligations

 

-

 

 

(12,902

)

Proceeds from sales of common stock and warrant exercises

 

13,040

 

 

33,568

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

13,040

 

 

20,666

 

Net increase in cash

 

226,602

 

 

291,285

 

Cash
Beginning of period

 

7,807,928

 

 

7,455,844

 

End of period

$

8,034,530

 

$

7,747,129

 

 

Nachrichten zu Electromed Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Electromed News
RSS Feed
Electromed zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Electromed Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Electromed News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Electromed News
Werbung

Inside

Die 72er-Regel: Rechnen Sie aus, wann sich Ihre Investition verdoppelt.
Fundamentaler Aufwertungsdruck beim japanischen Yen steigt
Wirecard greift an
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Gap blieb offen
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
Ist der exzessive Erwerb eigener Aktien Marktmanipulation?
DZ BANK - BMW: Ausblick bestätigt
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Im FTSE 100 bleibt es zäh
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Electromed-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Electromed Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Produkte israelischer Siedler müssen gekennzeichnet sein
So finden Sie das richtige Konto für Ihr Kind
Als Faustregel gilt ein Raum, fünf Lichtquellen
In zwei Jahren freuen sich die Briten über den Brexit
Am 29. November startet die Schnäppchenjagd

News von

Viel mehr Schulden als während der Finanzkrise: Warum den Aktien ein heftiger Crash droht
DAX: Hier kommt die nächste Atempause
Wirecard-Aktie: Warum der Titel kritisch zu bewerten bleibt
Top oder Flop?: 5 LBBW-Empfehlungen zu deutschen Aktien wie Wirecard und Hannover Rück
Dax im Minus: Politische Risiken machen Europa-Anleger vorsichtiger - Teamviewer-Aktien im Aufschwung

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus

AB InBev übernimmt Craft Brew Alliance komplett. RWE beliefert E.ON mit britischem Ökostrom. JENOPTIK-Vorstand: Verkauf von Militärgeschäft 2020. Grammer-Aktie nach Umsatzwarnung leichter: Grammer senkt Prognose. Mediaset erhöht Beteiligung an ProSiebenSat.1. Dialog Semiconductor erhöht langfristige Margenziele.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hohe Ausgaben
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2019
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 45 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in im Oktober 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 44 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Spitzen der Großen Koalition haben sich auf einen Grundrenten-Kompromiss verständigt. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:32 Uhr
DAX schließt grün -- Dow Jones unverändert -- Musk verspricht Tesla-Fabrik in Berlin -- Post verdreifacht Gewinn -- Infineon-Zahlen überzeugen -- Linde, Vodafone, Continental, Uniper, EVOTEC im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:24 Uhr
Tilray-Aktie nachbörslich schwächer: Tilray mit kräftigem Umsatzplus aber mehr Verlust
Ausland
22:34 Uhr
Elon Musk verspricht: Tesla baut Fabrik in Berlin
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Infineon AG623100
Daimler AG710000
EVOTEC SE566480
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Post AG555200
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
Amazon906866
Siemens AG723610