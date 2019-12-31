Electromed, Inc. Launches SmartVest Connect Mobile Application

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD) today announced the launch of its SmartVest Connect® App for iOS and Android, a personalized high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. The SmartVest Connect app securely connects to the SmartVest® SQL® through Bluetooth technology. This interface allows patients and healthcare teams to track therapy in real-time and collaborate on care decisions to improve therapy adherence and patient outcomes.

Available for download on the App Store and Google Play, the SmartVest Connect app allows patients to more seamlessly connect with their SmartVest therapy and offers new capabilities designed for mobile, including setting personal therapy reminders and real-time therapy monitoring.

"Since launch in 2017, SmartVest Connect has enhanced treatment plans for patients with bronchiectasis and other chronic lung conditions that require ongoing airway clearance therapy, commented Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed. "Beginning today, patients can enjoy the benefits of staying connected to their HFCWO therapy right from their mobile device.

Patients currently using SmartVest Connect can access their account through the SmartVest Connect app. Once downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, patients will receive their therapy performance metrics automatically. During each new therapy session, patients can view real-time data from their mobile device and set helpful therapy reminders that fit their lifestyle.

Skarvan continued: "As our mission is to help patients breathe easier and live better by providing effective, market-driven HFCWO solutions, this new feature will enhance our customers experiences and allow them to take a more active role in their therapy, monitoring performance wherever life takes them next.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005649/en/