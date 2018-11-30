Electromed, Inc. Names Bud Reeves Vice President of Sales

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway
clearance technologies, today announced that Bud Reeves has joined the
Company as Vice President of Sales and will oversee all domestic sales
initiatives to accelerate revenue growth. Bud has over 20 years of sales
and marketing leadership experience in the healthcare industry and
brings a history of strong execution of growth strategies and proven
results, specifically in emerging respiratory markets.
"Bud has a wealth of experience in the respiratory industry and in
developing high performing sales teams, said Kathleen Skarvan,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed. "His demonstrated
success working directly with healthcare systems will be invaluable as
we accelerate sales of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance
System. Bud shares our core values and commitment to offering
world-class customer care, from hospital to home.
Reeves previously served as Director of Sales with Philips Healthcare,
Specialty Business Channels, leading the distribution, business to
business and LTAC hospital sales activities. Prior to Philips
Healthcare, Bud oversaw all GPO, IDN, and distribution management for
Respironics, serving as Director of Sales, Corporate and Strategic
Accounts.
"Im excited to join Electromed and lead the sales organization to
expand the bronchiectasis market, accelerate sales, and make SmartVest
the preferred high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy for
providers and patients with compromised pulmonary function, said Bud.
"The opportunity to expand the bronchiectasis market and appropriate
treatment options is significant, and I look forward to leading the
sales organization to deliver consistent sales growth.
Bud earned a bachelors degree in Biology from North Carolina Central
University and a masters degree in business administration in executive
management from Ohio University. He is a registered respiratory
therapist and member of the American Association of Respiratory Care.
About Electromed, Inc.
Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway
clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance
System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is
headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further
information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.
