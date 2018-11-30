Electromed, Inc. Names Bud Reeves Vice President of Sales

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Bud Reeves has joined the Company as Vice President of Sales and will oversee all domestic sales initiatives to accelerate revenue growth. Bud has over 20 years of sales and marketing leadership experience in the healthcare industry and brings a history of strong execution of growth strategies and proven results, specifically in emerging respiratory markets.

"Bud has a wealth of experience in the respiratory industry and in developing high performing sales teams, said Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Electromed. "His demonstrated success working directly with healthcare systems will be invaluable as we accelerate sales of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System. Bud shares our core values and commitment to offering world-class customer care, from hospital to home.

Reeves previously served as Director of Sales with Philips Healthcare, Specialty Business Channels, leading the distribution, business to business and LTAC hospital sales activities. Prior to Philips Healthcare, Bud oversaw all GPO, IDN, and distribution management for Respironics, serving as Director of Sales, Corporate and Strategic Accounts.

"Im excited to join Electromed and lead the sales organization to expand the bronchiectasis market, accelerate sales, and make SmartVest the preferred high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy for providers and patients with compromised pulmonary function, said Bud. "The opportunity to expand the bronchiectasis market and appropriate treatment options is significant, and I look forward to leading the sales organization to deliver consistent sales growth.

Bud earned a bachelors degree in Biology from North Carolina Central University and a masters degree in business administration in executive management from Ohio University. He is a registered respiratory therapist and member of the American Association of Respiratory Care.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

