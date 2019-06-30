finanzen.net
13.08.2019 22:30
Electromed, Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

Electromed, Inc. (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 after the close of the stock market. Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

  • (877) 407-9753 (Domestic)
  • (201) 493-6739 (International)

The live conference call webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Electromeds web site and directly via the following link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/elctr/mediaframe/31950/indexl.html

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of Electromeds web site at: http://investors.smartvest.com/.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

Portfolio 

