Electromed, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed or the "Company) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that the Company is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 29, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 5, 2020.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Kathleen Skarvan, Electromeds President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to be included on the preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000® Index, which further validates the success of our strategy to grow revenue and enhance profitability with our innovative SmartVest® Airway Clearance System. We believe that inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index may provide additional liquidity in Electromeds common stock and generate greater institutional investor awareness.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russells US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

