Electromed, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti December Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

Electromed, Inc. ("Electromed” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: ELMD), a leader in innovative airway clearance technologies, today announced that Kathleen Skarvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike MacCourt, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Sidoti December Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference on December 8-9, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-ones throughout both days. Below are the details for Electromed’s group presentation:

Sidoti December Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Presentation time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Presentation link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eYisFI0fReSFJw3VP_3aGw

About Electromed, Inc.

Electromed manufactures, markets, and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota and was founded in 1992. Further information about Electromed can be found at www.smartvest.com.

