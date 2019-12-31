finanzen.net
17.04.2020 12:50

Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2020 First Quarter Earnings Release

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2020 first quarter financial results before the markets open on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Participants on the call will include Martin E. Franklin, Executive Chairman; Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer; Scot R. Benson, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Carey J. Dorman, Chief Financial Officer.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 800-459-5346 (domestic) or 203-518-9544 (international) and provide the Conference ID: ESIQ120. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, our businesses innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

