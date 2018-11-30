Element Solutions Inc Announces Two Additions to its Board of Directors

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions" or the "Company)
announced today that Christopher T. Fraser, former Chairman and Chief
Executive Officer of KMG Chemicals, Inc, and Scot R. Benson, President
and Chief Operating Officer of Element Solutions, have joined the
Companys Board of Directors.
Management Commentary
Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, "Chris has a remarkable,
multi-decade track-record leading chemical companies and demonstrating a
combination of operational excellence and prudent capital allocation to
generate strong shareholder returns. His background aligns precisely
with our objectives for the new Element Solutions, and we are thrilled
to have him join our Board as an independent director.
Mr. Gliklich continued, "Scot has been a strong partner to Martin and me
since we launched Element Solutions and has longstanding experience with
Element Solutions and its predecessors. These two additions add depth to
our Board of Directors as we execute against our objectives.
Executive Chairman Martin E. Franklin added, "Chris brings strong,
relevant industry experience to Element Solutions Board of Directors
and will be a great addition to our ranks. I am pleased to welcome him
and excited for his contributions on this journey. Scots experience
with the business and customers are great assets for us, and his voice
will be welcome on the Board as well.
Mr. Fraser has broad experience across the chemicals and materials
sector. He served as Chairman of the Board of KMG Chemicals Inc. from
December 2012 to November 2018 and was a director from May 2008 to
November 2018. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and President
of KMG Chemicals Inc. from September 2013 to November 2018. He served as
the Chief Executive Officer and President of Chemical Lime Co. from 2006
to 2009. Mr. Fraser served as the President and Chief Executive Officer
of OCI Chemical Corp. from 1997 to 2006. Prior to joining OCI, he held
various positions of responsibility in sales, marketing, business
development, operations and general management. He is currently a
director at Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and previously served as a
director at OCI Company Ltd. from 2006 to 2008, ANSAC from 1994 to 2006
and Tangoe Inc. from 2002 to 2008.
Mr. Benson joined Element Solutions predecessor company, MacDermid,
Incorporated ("MacDermid), in 1999 after having spent several years in
the Electronic Materials industry. Prior to being appointed as President
and Chief Operating Officer in January 2019, he served as President of
the former Performance Solutions segment of the Company, where he led
the integration of the former Alent plc businesses and the former OM
Group businesses with MacDermid in 2016. His other previous roles with
the Company include President of MacDermid Advanced Surface Finishes and
Graphics Solutions from 2013 to 2015, and President of MacDermid
Graphics Solutions from 2010 to 2013.
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose
businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the
performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step
technological processes, our businesses innovative solutions enable
customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including
electronic circuitry, semiconductor, communication infrastructure,
automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and
offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including,
but not limited to, statements regarding Element Solutions objectives
and future performance. These statements are based on
management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events,
and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently difficult to
predict. Actual results could differ materially from those
projected as a result of certain factors including, without limitation,
factors included in the Companys periodic and other reports filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Element Solutions undertakes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result
of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190424005995/en/