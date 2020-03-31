  • Suche
17.02.2021 22:30

Element Solutions Inc Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Share

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of the company's common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2021.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communication and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the payment of quarterly cash dividends in the future. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors including, without limitation, factors contained in the companys periodic and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Element Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

