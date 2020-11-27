  • Suche
02.07.2021

Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Euronext Paris  ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the worlds leading operators in catering and support services.

Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt

Elior Group, a société anonyme organized under the laws of the Republic of France ("Elior), today announces that it has priced its offering (the "Offering) of 550,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2026 (the "Notes).

Elior will also enter into a new senior unsecured term loan (the "New Term Loan) of 100,000,000 and a senior unsecured revolving credit facility of 350,000,000 on or prior to July 8, 2021.

The Notes will be issued in an aggregate principal amount of 550,000,000, will bear interest at an annual rate of 3.750% and will be issued at 100% of their nominal value. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on or about July 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Elior intends to use the gross proceeds from the Offering, together with the New Term Loan, to repay its existing term loan, for general corporate purposes, and to pay the costs, fees and expenses in relation to the Offering and new senior bank debt.

In connection with the Offering, the joint global coordinators were BNP Paribas (sole physical bookrunner), Crédit Agricole CIB and Rabobank, the joint bookrunners were Natixis, CIC Market Solutions and Société Générale, the co-managers were Mediobanca and BBVA and the rating agencies advisor was Natixis.

Cautionary statement

The Notes will be offered outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), subject to prevailing market and other conditions. There is no assurance that the offering will be completed or, if completed, as to the terms on which it is completed. The Notes to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or unless pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA). For these purposes, a "retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a "qualified investor within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation).

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor (as defined above) in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and any rules or regulations made thereunder to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

This announcement does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation or otherwise. The offer and sale of the Notes will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of securities.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order), (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the Financial Promotion Order, (iii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons). The Notes are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Notes will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.

MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only/ No PRIIPs KID  Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in EEA.

UK MIFIR professionals/ECPs-only/ No UK PRIIPS KID  Manufacturer target market (UK MIFIR product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No UK PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail investors in the United Kingdom.

Neither the content of Eliors website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on Eliors website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement. The distribution of this announcement into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes, ?estimates, ?anticipates, "expects, "intends, "may, "will or "should or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding Eliors or its affiliates intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, Eliors or its affiliates results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which they operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that Eliors or its affiliates actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward- looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if Eliors or its affiliates results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industries in which they operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and Elior undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

